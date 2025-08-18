Jurickson Profar's late homer helps Braves complete sweep of Guardians

Jurickson Profar belted a go-ahead two-run home run in the sixth inning on Sunday to help the visiting Atlanta Braves post a 5-4 victory and record a three-game sweep of the Cleveland Guardians. HT Image

Profar, Ozzie Albies and Nick Allen each tallied a pair of hits for Atlanta, which won its season-high fifth straight game and its ninth in the last 11. Erick Fedde started for the Braves, allowing four runs on six hits in four innings, striking out five and walking three. Aaron Bummer (3-2) threw two scoreless innings in relief to record the victory.

Logan Allen started for Cleveland, allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits in 4 2/3 innings, striking out six and walking three. Bo Naylor went 4-for-5 with an RBI for the Guardians, who have dropped four of their last five.

After Nacho Alvarez Jr. doubled to begin the sixth, Profar belted his seventh homer of the season off reliever Nic Enright (2-1) to give the Braves a 5-4 edge.

Cleveland threatened in the bottom of the eighth, as Pierce Johnson walked Nolan Jones and Angel Martinez to begin the inning. Steven Kwan then bunted into a popout, before Daniel Schneemann's groundout and Kyle Manzardo's flyout preserved Atlanta's 5-4 lead.

Atlanta closer Raisel Iglesias allowed Naylor's leadoff single in the ninth, but struck out Brayan Rocchio, retired Gabriel Arias and then struck out Jones to record his 19th save of the season.

Atlanta struck first in the second, as Michael Harris II and Albies singled before Sean Murphy's walk loaded the bases with one out. Alvarez's run-scoring groundout then gave the Braves a 1-0 edge.

Kwan began the third with a single for Cleveland, before advancing to third on Schneemann's ground-rule double. After Fedde struck out Jose Ramirez, Profar had Kyle Manzardo's fly ball fall out of his glove, allowing Kwan to score the tying run. Naylor then doubled in Schneemann to give Cleveland a 2-1 lead.

In the fourth, Jones and Kwan singled, before Schneemann's two-run triple extended the Guardians' advantage to 4-1.

Allen's leadoff single in the fifth was followed by Ronald Acuna Jr. and Marcell Ozuna's walk to load the bases with one out. Allen then scored on Martinez's throwing error, chasing Logan Allen from the game. Albies then drove in Acuna with a single off Enright, who allowed two runs on four hits over 1 1/3 innings, to pull the Braves within one.

