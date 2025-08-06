Justin Fields says Jets' offense is improving despite recent struggles in training camp

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Justin Fields knows he and the New York Jets' offense are a work in progress. HT Image

Well, the only way for them to go after 11 training camp practices is up. Especially after the past few underwhelming sessions.

“I think we’re improving, especially from the start of training camp to now,” Fields said Tuesday. “Of course, today wasn’t up to our standard in terms of penalties and stuff like that. But like I said, just a base summary for you all, I definitely think we have improved, for sure.”

A day after going 4 of 16 in team drills, Fields was unofficially 9 of 16 on Tuesday. There have been bad throws, ugly drops and penalties negating positive plays. But the focus — and of course, the blame — usually sits on the quarterback, especially after the Jets signed Fields to a two-year, $40 million contract in the offseason to replace Aaron Rodgers.

“Some of it’s me, some of it’s dropping the ball, some of it’s just plain and simple things,” Fields said. “Stuff that, you know, it’s practice.”

Fields also dealt with a dislocated toe on his right foot just a few days into camp, but says he's feeling a lot better.

“There’s probably still a little bit of swelling,” he said. “I just have to go from a 12 1/2 (shoe) to a 13. So, I’m all good other than that.”

Fields is on his third team while entering his fifth NFL season and learning his fourth offensive system. The Jets think he's a good fit for new coordinator Tanner Engstrand's offense, but it's still early in camp and mistakes have outnumbered the successes.

“There was a number of things, as far as the way his command was of the offense and knowing exactly what to do was outstanding,” coach Aaron Glenn said of Fields' performance Tuesday. "Some of his throws wasn’t on point, but again, a lot of them were on point and guys got to make plays for him, too. So that kind of showed up today and we've got to get ready to fix those things.

"So, it goes hand in hand with quarterback and receivers. He has to deliver the ball and they have to catch it."

Still, the defense has outplayed the offense by far through the first part of camp. But Glenn refuses to sound any alarms about his quarterback and offense.

“It’s early right now and I’m looking at Week 1,” Glenn said of the regular-season opener against Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 7. “We have a long time until we get to that point and the type of men that we have, I know our men are going to pick it up and get it going. So, I’m not worried at all. The thing that I’m more concerned about are things that we have to do to make ourselves ready for Week 1, the things that we’re trying to create in training camp, those are the things that I think about on a daily basis.”

Glenn hasn't publicly said whether his starters, including Fields, will play against the Packers. But the quarterback appeared in favor of doing so.

“I think we need to at least see the field each and every game,” Fields said. “I think that will be good for our team, it will be good for Tanner in the in-game stuff, it will be good for me, the guys on offense. I know some guys, they sit out the whole preseason, but I don’t think that’s the case for us, just because of the new team, new offense, and stuff like that. So, that’s kind of how I feel about the situation.”

The Jets have a day off followed by a practice Thursday, their last before they head to Green Bay.

“It’s inevitable,” Fields said. “You know you’re going to have these days in training camp. ... That’s why we’re out here working. And defense, they won the day at the end of the day.

"So, it’s about how we respond on Thursday, and we've got to come out hot.”

