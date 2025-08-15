Justin Herbert to play in his first-ever preseason game as the Chargers face the Rams

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert will play in the first preseason game of his career when the Los Angeles Chargers visit the LA Rams on Saturday. HT Image

Herbert will play one or two series in the game at SoFi Stadium, coach Jim Harbaugh said Thursday.

Entering his sixth season in the league, the 27-year-old quarterback has yet to throw a pass in a preseason game. When he was a rookie in 2020, the preseason was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. By 2021, Herbert was coming off a stellar rookie year and then-Chargers coach Brandon Staley didn't want to risk an injury during exhibition play. Staley maintained that approached in 2023, as did Harbaugh when he took over last season.

Trey Lance and Taylor Heinicke will play after Herbert. Lance threw for only 55 yards against the New Orleans Saints last weekend but he ran seven times for a team-high 48 yards, including a 5-yard TD run. Lance threw for two TDs in a win over the Detroit Lions in the Hall of Fame game.

Heinicke started against the Saints and was 1 of 5 for 8 yards.

Herbert and wide receiver Keenan Allen will be among the offensive starters who will play against the Rams. On defense, Khalil Mack and Derwin James Jr. won't play as Harbaugh indicated they don't need the reps.

“I know they’re ready,” he said. “I remember when K Mack got traded to the Bears and didn’t practice at all and then pick-6 and a couple sacks. I know they’re good and ready to go.”

The Chargers, who are 2-0 in the preseason, canceled their joint practice with the Rams on Wednesday, citing a rash of injuries, including the season-ending loss of Rashawn Slater.

“We felt it was more prudent to reconfigure," Harbaugh said, "and that’s what we did.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl