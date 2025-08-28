Kane's perfect Bayern penalty record ends but striker scores last gasp winner

WIESBADEN, Germany (Reuters) -Harry Kane missed his first penalty for Bayern Munich in a competitive match but scored a stoppage-time winner as the Bavarians struggled to beat third-tier Wehen Wiesbaden 3-2 in the German Cup on Wednesday after squandering a two-goal lead. HT Image

Kane, who had not missed any of his previous 31 penalties in competitive matches for clubs and country since the 2022 World Cup, had also never missed from the spot in 22 attempts since joining Bayern Munich two years ago.

But the England captain, who had scored a penalty in the 16th minute to put them in front, was at the far post deep in stoppage time to nod in for his sixth goal in three matches this season and send Bayern through.

Kane, the first player to be crowned top scorer in both his first two seasons in the Bundesliga, had demanded a penalty minutes earlier for a Wiesbaden hand ball but, without the use of VAR in the Cup competition, there was no review.

Bayern did get their penalty a little later and Kane stepped up to put the hosts in front.

The visitors doubled their lead through Michael Olise six minutes after the restart as they looked to be cruising into the second round.

But the hosts struck twice in six minutes through Fatih Kaya during a complete Bayern blackout to draw them level.

Kane could have put them back in front when the visitors were awarded another spot kick in the 76th but keeper Florian Stritzel, who was outstanding throughout, blocked his penalty as well as his rebound header and close-range shot that followed.

The forward, however, made amends in stoppage time with his second goal of the evening.

"Sometimes it's like that in football," Bayern defender Konrad Laimer said. "We have enough chances to go 3-0, 4-0 up, but then comes a moment like that. It's a Cup first round and never easy. At the end of the day all that counts is that we qualify."

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Clare Fallon)