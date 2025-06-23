Kenan Yildiz scores twice in Juventus’ 4-1 win in Club World Cup

PHILADELPHIA — Kenan Yildiz scored two goals in Juventus’ 4-1 win over Wydad in the Club World Cup on Sunday. HT Image

The victory clinched a spot in the elimination round of the tournament for Juventus.

In the sixth minute, Juventus took the lead as defender Abdelmounaim Boutouil deflected a shot attempt by Yildiz into the back of Wydad’s net.

Ten minutes later, Yildiz showed up again in front of the 31,975 fans in Lincoln Financial Field, less than half the stadium's capacity, to double Juventus’ lead with a powerful volley into the top right corner.

Wydad made it 2-1 in the 25th minute after a pass from team captain Nordin Amrabat left Thembinkosi Lorch one-on-one with Michele Di Gregorio, who wasn't able to stop Lorch's chip shot.

Following the goal, the referee paused the match after Wydad's supporters threw three flares onto the field and set off red and black smoke in the stands that affected visibility on the field. The four-minute pause also served as a hydration break for the players as temperatures in Philadelphia reached 89 degrees in the first half.

With his second goal of the game, Yildiz secured the win for Juventus in the 69th minute after an assist by Randal Kolo Muani.

In stoppage time, Dusan Vlahovic added a goal after converting a penalty kick.

Vlahovic's score in the 94th minute was key to make Juventus' goal differential better ahead of a tough match against Manchester City for the lead in Group G.

Juventus is through to the round of 16 of the Club World Cup. They will play Manchester City next Thursday to determine the leader of Group G. With the loss, Wydad is eliminated from the tournament. They will face Al Ain in a battle for third place in the group.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.