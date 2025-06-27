Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
Kevin Gausman dominates as Blue Jays shut out Guardians

Reuters |
Jun 27, 2025 01:40 AM IST

BASEBALL-MLB-CLE-TOR/RECAP

Nathan Lukes and Alejandro Kirk each hit two-run singles and Kevin Gausman pitched eight dominant innings as the visiting Toronto Blue Jays beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-0 on Thursday afternoon.

HT Image
HT Image

Gausman (6-6) only allowed a double to Steven Kwan, a single to Kyle Manzardo and a walk to Lane Thomas in his 104-pitch gem. The right-hander struck out six and improved to 4-1 with a 1.20 ERA in five career starts in Cleveland.

Lukes' single to right off Tanner Bibee (4-8) plated Jonatan Clase and Tyler Heineman in the third. Myles Straw also came home on a bad throw by Guardians first baseman Manzardo, who committed three errors in the inning.

Kirk's pinch-hit single in the eighth against Kolby Allard scored Addison Barger and Ernie Clement to make it 5-0. A throwing error on the play, this time by left fielder Kwan, allowed Clase to scamper home with the Blue Jays' final run.

Blue Jays reliever Chad Green walked one in the ninth in completing the combined two-hitter, giving Toronto its second win in the finale of the three- game series. The Blue Jays are 26-17 since May 8 and have the fifth-best overall record in the American League.

Toronto first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Cleveland third baseman Jose Ramirez exited the game after being hit by pitches on their right arms, but X-rays for both All-Stars were negative.

Bibee struck Guerrero in the third and Gausman hit Ramirez in the fourth, prompting both teams to be warned by home plate umpire Tom Hanahan. There were no further incidents.

The Guardians made four errors and went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position, slipping to 5-7 in their last 12 games.

Bibee worked six innings and struck out seven, extending his winless streak to six starts. The right-hander gave up three hits, no walks, three runs (two earned) and doesn't have a win in Cleveland since April 22 against the New York Yankees.

--Field Level Media

News / Genesis / Kevin Gausman dominates as Blue Jays shut out Guardians
