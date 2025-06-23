KIIT Achieves Recognition in QS World University Rankings
Global recognition acknowledges KIIT’s academic and research commitment.
Bhubaneswar, June 19: KIIT-DU has attained a prominent position among the private universities in Odisha in the QS World University Rankings 2026. The institution has also been ranked 9th among India’s private higher education institutions and received a global rank, marking its debut in the global rankings.
In its first participation, KIIT emerged as a strong contender on the international academic stage and secured the 55th position in Asian University Rankings – Southern Asia. This achievement highlights KIIT’s development in the higher education landscape and its commitment to excellence in teaching, research, innovation, and internationalisation.
The QS World University Rankings 2026 assessed over 1,500 universities globally based on parameters such as Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation, Faculty-Student Ratio, Citations per Faculty, International Faculty and Student Ratio, Research Network, Employment Outcomes, and Sustainability.
Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT & KISS, commented on the achievement, stating,, “This recognition reflects our consistent efforts towards academic development, social commitment, and global engagement. KIIT, at 21 years old, has performed comparably to many established institutions. I congratulate all our teachers, staff, and students who have contributed to this proud moment.”
The KIIT and KISS community has expressed gratitude to Dr. Samanta, whose leadership and approach to education continue to inspire generations and place Odisha prominently on the global academic map.
