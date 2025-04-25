KIIT included in THE Asia University Rankings 2025, placed 184th in Asia

The Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings have been released, and KIIT Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar has been included. In the 2025 edition, KIIT is ranked 184th in Asia. This reflects a change from its position of 196 in the previous year. KIIT is 8th among Indian universities and top-ranked Deemed University in Eastern and Northern India.

The university is also placed 8th among Indian universities, among both government and private institutions. Additionally, KIIT is identified as the top-ranked Deemed University in Eastern and Northern India. In the subject of Sports Science, KIIT is ranked 2nd in India.

About the Rankings

The 2025 rankings include 853 universities from 35 countries/territories. These rankings evaluate universities based on factors such as their research, teaching, knowledge transfer, and international outlook. The rankings utilise 18 performance indicators and are used by various students, academics, policymakers, and industry leaders.

Statement from KIIT Founder

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT, KISS, and KIMS, acknowledged the contributions of faculty, staff, students, alumni, and well-wishers to this recognition. “This recognition reflects the collective efforts and the mission-driven spirit that define KIIT. We share this success with every individual who believes in our values,” he stated.

KIIT’s Recognition

KIIT has been featured in global rankings such as THE World University Rankings and QS Rankings. The university has also received international accreditations, including IET and ABET.

Established 27 years ago, KIIT has been included in the rankings alongside older institutions. KIIT was granted deemed-to-be-university status 21 years ago.

