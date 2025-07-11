Knew I had to improve my bowling after Australia tour: Nitish Kumar Reddy

Reddy had bowled 44 overs in the five-match series in Australia (2024-25), but ahead of the England tour, he hardly bowled in the IPL and that did not inspire much confidence in his all-round abilities. HT Image

But on day one of the third Test here, Reddy removed England openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley in his very first over to put the brakes on the opposition.

“After Australia tour I felt like I have to improve my bowling and consistency is what I look to achieve.

“I just asked him (Pat Cummins, his captain at Sunrisers Hyderabad) what's the difference between Australia and England since this is my first tour and he said that it's not going to be like a change but you watch about the weather conditions and just play your game,” Reddy said in the post-day press meet.

“You will get to know because obviously I am going to play two India A tour two games so he said just try to learn as much as you can and you will get on there,” he added.

Reddy said he also had an extensive chat with India bowling coach Morne Morkel.

“I have had chats with Morne as well. We are seeing good progression in my bowling and I am really enjoying working with him,” he added.

We’re trying to adapt to different style of play: Pope

England batted in contrast to their usual aggressive style to post 251 for four at stumps on day one after opting to bat on a slow surface.

Having copped a fair bit of criticism for their ultra aggressive batting approach, England are making a conscious effort to bat in different ways, confirmed top-order batter Ollie Pope.

“We are trying to be better at adapting. We’ like to be 400-4 but the surface didn’t allow that. India bowled well, held their lengths well, didn’t give us much.

“We are trying to develop as a team, realise when to press the button and attack, and when to absorb some pressure. That is something we are constantly working on, trying to get the balance right,” said Pope who made 44.

On the pitch dictating their style of play, Pope added: “Not necessarily the way we are used to putting together a first innings. 250 for four is a pretty good score at the minute.

“We would have liked more runs but the nature of the surface and the way the India attack bowled throughout means we had to adapt how we play. It’s a day we will take. Hopefully, we can kick on and get 400, towards 500.”

Ladybirds halt play, leaves Stokes furious

In the 81st over, Stokes looked annoyed in his feeble attempt to waft the flying bugs out of his way, leading to a brief halt in play.

Pope saw the funny side of the incident.

“Never seen that, no? That’s a first, the crowd have got that today,” he joked.