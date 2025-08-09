Late penalty salvages a point for Ipswich in Birmingham opener

Ipswich needed a stoppage-time penalty to rescue a point as they began their quest for an immediate return to the Premier League with a 1-1 draw away to Birmingham on Friday. HT Image

Birmingham, back in English football's second-tier after being crowned champions of League One last season, took the lead in the opening match of the 2025/26 Championship campaign in the 53rd minute.

Jay Stansfield broke the deadlock when he followed up after Japan's Kyogo Furuhashi, previously a fans favourite at Scottish champions Celtic, hit the post.

But George Hirst's controversial penalty deep into stoppage time denied Birmingham, whose minority owner is seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, victory.

"I was really pleased with how we played," Birmingham manager Chris Davies told Sky Sports. "We're very disappointed with the penalty and to concede so late is always a sore one. It's really, really harsh."

Birmingham dominated territory and possession as they made it 26 league games unbeaten at home.

But at just 1-0 ahead there was always the risk of an equaliser and Ipswich, relegated from the Premier League, managed one with their lone shot on target of the match.

With five minutes of the eight added on having being played, an Ipswich corner to the far post was headed onto the arm of the unfortunate Lyndon Dykes, who did not appear to be handling the ball deliberately

But Dykes' arm was raised and referee Andrew Kitchen awarded a penalty, with Ipswich's Hirst scoring from the spot.

The goal sparked a brief fracas between the teams, with objects being thrown onto the St Andrew's pitch by frustrated Birmingham fans.

"(Scoring the penalty) is what I'm paid to do," said Hirst. "It is my bread and butter.

"The centre-half said it was a rubbish penalty in different terms but it went in the back of the net. That is what matters at the end of the day."

