Laughing gas brings calm to children’s dental visits at Manav Rachna

For many children, a dental visit can be met with hesitation. The unfamiliar instruments, clinical setting, worry of discomfort, or fear often overshadows care. However, at the Department of Pediatric and Preventive Dentistry at Manav Rachna Dental College (MRDC), the experience may feel somewhat different. MRDC defines the atmosphere to be helpful in easing children's nervousness and encouraging curiosity.. This change is guided by a shift in approach that prioritises children’s comfort and care. Manav Rachna Dental College: Stress-free smile begins here!

A key aspect of this transformation is the introduction of conscious sedation for pediatric patients. This method aims to help children navigate dental procedures in a calm and relaxed state, rather than allowing fear to dominate their experience. The technique, which involves the use of nitrous oxide through a small mask, can help children remain calm . It has been observed to be helpful for children with anxiety or those undergoing longer procedures.

Parents noted the difference. Manvika, whose daughter Amanat was treated at MRDC, recalls earlier visits and said, “The dentist suggested laughing gas and I saw a visible change. She stayed calm and even giggled a few times during the procedure. Afterward, she said it wasn’t scary at all.” Another parent, Suman Kumari, said her daughter Anaisha’s experience was smooth. “She didn’t feel any pain and the doctor made sure we were both comfortable throughout. We left the clinic smiling,” Kumari said.

With its quick onset and recovery time, the technique is suitable for outpatient settings and generally does not interfere with the child’s normal routine after the visit. It may also reduce the need for more invasive interventions or hospital-based procedures.

MRDC aims to combine this technique with a focus on maintaining safety standards. The department is equipped with modern sedation equipment and continuous monitoring systems to help ensure children’s safety throughout the process. The dental team has undergone comprehensive training and follows national and international protocols specific to pediatric care.

The department’s focus extends beyond individual procedures. The preventive aspect of pediatric dentistry is equally active. From early screening and cavity risk assessment to fluoride treatments and dietary counselling, the team collaborates with parents to address potential problems early. The department also conducts age-appropriate education sessions where children are taught brushing techniques, the importance of flossing and good food habits through interactive tools.

Manav Rachna Dental College also contributes to preparing future dental professionals. Students at MRDC gain experience in working with pediatric patients and learn to use techniques like conscious sedation under supervision. This hands-on training helps shape them into professionals who understand the emotional and physical needs of their youngest patients.

The educational infrastructure supports this approach. Manav Rachna Dental College offers undergraduate (BDS) and postgraduate (MDS) programs across multiple dental specialties, including Pediatric and Preventive Dentistry. Students here are trained in clinical skills and are also exposed to patient psychology, behavioral management, and the ethical practice of dentistry. They receive hands-on experience in treating pediatric patients under faculty supervision, including the practical application of sedation techniques, preparing them for complex real-world scenarios.

In a world where health care is increasingly being personalised, Manav Rachna’s dental care model for children sets a certain standard. It recognises that building trust and comfort from a young age can establish a foundation not only for better oral health, but also for a child’s long-term relationship with medical care.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

The information does not constitute medical/health advice. Readers are strongly advised to consult a registered medical practitioner.