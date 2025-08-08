League-leading Lynx set to host new-look Mystics

The WNBA trade deadline impacted two teams that will square off Friday as the Washington Mystics head north to face the Minnesota Lynx in Minneapolis. HT Image

The Mystics (13-16) announced Tuesday evening that their leading scorer, Brittney Sykes, was on her way to the Seattle Storm in a trade to continue the Mystics' build for the future. That same night, Washington started its fourth game of the season against the Chicago Sky and fell 78-64 -- its lone loss to Chicago.

Another Mystics move came on Wednesday, as Washington traded forward Aaliyah Edwards to the Connecticut Sun in exchange for guard Jacy Sheldon.

In Tuesday's defeat, rookie guard Sonia Citron led all Washington scorers with 13 points, below her 14.3 ppg average entering the day and far below the 28 points scored against Chicago seven days earlier.

"My mentality stays the same," Citron said. "I'm going to keep playing the way I play. Obviously, there will be some adjustments that's just what it is. Everybody just has to do a little bit more because Slim (Sykes) impacted our team in so many ways. I don't just feel that pressure. It's the whole team, you know? It's just everybody doing a little bit more."

Conversely, Minnesota (25-5) -- atop the WNBA standings -- only strengthened its roster with the addition of DiJonai Carrington from the Dallas Wings.

Despite losing All-Star and MVP favorite Napheesa Collier for two weeks due to an ankle sprain sustained Saturday against Las Vegas, the Lynx earned a 91-87 road win against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday night after entering halftime down eight points.

All-Star Courtney Williams led the Lynx with 20 points, 14 of which were scored in the second half. Carrington also proved key in the fourth quarter, during which she scored 10 of her 13 points.

"I'm glad to be a part of a team where we have a goal and everyone is fighting for that goal," Carrington said. "You could just feel the energy, every huddle, every possession. This is a group of winners and I'm a winner, too. So, it's great to be a part of it."

Minnesota enters Friday night's matchup on a three-game winning streak and split two previous games against the Mystics this season. Washington, with the league's fourth-worst record, is trending in the opposite direction with three losses in a row, and the last two by double digits.

--Field Level Media