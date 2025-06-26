Lenyn Sosa (2 HRs) powers White Sox past Diamondbacks

Lenyn Sosa went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs and Andrew Benintendi also homered as the host Chicago White Sox defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-3 on Wednesday to avoid a series sweep. HT Image

Kyle Teel and Mike Tauchman had three hits apiece to help Chicago out-hit Arizona 12-8.

Rookie right-hander Sean Burke delivered five innings of two-run ball for the White Sox, who won for the second time in four games.

Arizona opened the scoring in the first inning for the third time in as many games in the series.

Back in the lineup after leaving with shoulder soreness Monday, first baseman Josh Naylor belted a two-run home run against Burke with two outs.

Chicago answered in the bottom half on a solo blast from Benintendi and an RBI single off the bat of Teel. Miguel Vargas walked and stole second base ahead of the hit.

The White Sox returned to the long ball in the fourth to take a 4-2 lead, as Sosa drilled a Zac Gallen pitch for a two-run home run into the left field bleachers.

Sosa greeted reliever Juan Morillo with an RBI single with one out in the sixth.

White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. left the game in the first inning with left hamstring tightness. He played the top of the first in the outfield before Austin Slater replaced him as a pinch hitter in the bottom half.

Burke (4-7) spaced five hits and two walks with a season-high-tying seven strikeouts to earn his first victory since May 23.

Gallen fell to 5-9 after scattering five runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out two.

Naylor had two hits for the Diamondbacks. Arizona drew within 6-3 on an RBI single by Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in the eighth, but Sosa's second homer of the afternoon restored a four-run lead for Chicago.

Arizona struck out nine times while stranding seven runners on base. The Diamondbacks' Nos. 1-3 hitters went a combined 2-for-13 with seven strikeouts.

--Field Level Media