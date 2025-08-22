Lions' Aidan Hutchinson keeps focus on return to field during contract extension talks

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Aidan Hutchinson's value to the Detroit defense became painfully apparent when the top-seeded Lions were bounced by Washington in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs last season. HT Image

The Lions failed to sack Jayden Daniels during the Commanders' 45-31 victory while Hutchinson watched as his broken tibia and fibula continued to heal.

Putting an exact dollar figure on Hutchinson's worth could be the tricky part as Detroit's front office and the star defensive end's representatives try to work out a new contract.

While the Lions have already exercised their $19,782,000 option on Hutchinson's contract for 2026, the 2023 Pro Bowler is eligible for an extension. Hutchinson has tried to concentrate on getting ready for the season and isn't sure how long the negotiations might last.

“I've kind of been pretty hands-off in the process,” he said after a joint practice between Detroit and Houston on Thursday. “The business side can take away your love of the game a little bit. That's kind of the reality in the NFL.”

T.J. Watt's three-year, $123 million extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers with $108 million guaranteed could provide a baseline for Hutchinson's next contract.

“I have a lot of people in my close circle that do deal with that,” said Hutchinson, the second pick of the 2022 draft. “My main focus is out here playing football and playing the game I love.”

That was taken away from him during the fifth game of last season, when fellow lineman Alim McNeill fell on his leg during a 47-9 win over Dallas. Hutchinson already had 7 1/2 sacks and was well on his way to another Pro Bowl season.

He was cleared medically in May and hasn't suffered any setbacks during training camp. Any concerns about the strength of his surgically repaired leg were alleviated when he got leg-whipped by a linebacker during a goal-line play in practice three weeks ago.

“It was right smack dab where Alim hit me a few months ago,” Hutchinson said. “I got up and shook it out. When you can get leg-whipped, you start to have that confidence where, ‘I have a steel rod in my leg and that thing’s not going anywhere.'”

Hutchinson hasn't played this preseason and, as with the other Detroit starters, that isn't expected to change in the preseason finale against the Texans on Saturday. The first units for both teams faced each other during Thursday's practice, working on situations such as red zone and two-minute execution. Hutchinson was matched up against tackle Tytus Howard.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said Hutchinson looked as fierce as ever in the scrimmage.

“With as tough an injury as he had to go through, it's cool to see him back out working and he's still bringing it on the edge,” Ryans said. “I thought Tytus did a really nice job today. Of course, Aidan got him a couple of times and Tytus got him a couple of times. But that's two pros working together.”

Hutchinson's long wait to get back will end on Sept. 7, when the Lions open their season at Green Bay.

“I feel like I'm in a really good spot right now,” he said. “I'm just trying to carry all this momentum into Week 1 and stay hot throughout the whole season.”

