List of most expensive soccer signings in history

AP |
Jun 21, 2025 12:06 AM IST

Florian Wirtz became one of the most expensive players in soccer history when the Germany playmaker joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen on Friday for a fee of up to 116 million pounds .

HT Image
HT Image

Neymar: $262 million

Paris Saint-Germain shattered the world-record transfer fee by signing the Brazil superstar from Barcelona in August 2017. It was more than double the outlay of Manchester United to sign Paul Pogba from Juventus for $116 million a year earlier. It remains the record transfer fee.

Kylian Mbappé: $216 million

A few weeks after buying Neymar, PSG also secured a loan deal for Mbappé — then the rising star of French soccer playing for Monaco — that included the option to make the move permanent in 2018. PSG did so, making it an outlay of nearly $500 million on two players.

Philippe Coutinho: $192 million

Flush with cash after selling Neymar a year earlier, Barcelona spent most of it in a deal to buy Brazil playmaker Coutinho from Liverpool for a Spanish record fee.

Moises Caicedo: $146 million

The Ecuador midfielder's move was previously the most expensive deal by a British club, with Chelsea buying him from Brighton in August 2023.

João Félix: $140 million

Atletico Madrid triggered a buyout clause in Félix’s contract to sign the Portugal forward from Benfica in August 2019.

Jude Bellingham: $139 million

The England star got his big move to Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund in June 2023, for an initial up-front fee of 103 million euros plus add-ons linked to performance.

Antoine Griezmann: $134 million

Atletico could afford to sign Félix after selling France forward Griezmann to Barcelona for a similar fee a few weeks earlier.

Neymar: $98 million

Outside from Europe, the biggest transfer deal also involved Neymar when he joined Al Hilal, a team in the Saudi Pro League, from Paris Saint-Germain in August 2023. That came at the height of Saudi Arabia’s push to sign high-end soccer talent to ignite the oil-rich state’s domestic league.

soccer: /hub/soccer

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

