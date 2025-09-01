Liverpool show Arsenal killer instinct of champions, says Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said the Gunners have to be more clinical if they are to end a 22-year wait to win the Premier League after a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday. HT Image

Dominik Szoboszlai's stunning free-kick swung a tight game of few chances in favour of the defending champions in the 83rd minute.

Victory ensures Liverpool are the only side with nine points from their opening three games of the new season.

Arsenal sit third, three points back, after losing to Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United or Tottenham for the first time since April 2023.

However, too many of those games have ended in draws as Arsenal have finished second in the Premier League for the last three seasons.

"An incredible moment won them the game," said Arteta.

"That is the edge and when it's not him (Szoboszlai), it's (Mohamed) Salah or someone else. With the dominance and how we play the game, it's very clear we have to finish the moments to win the game."

Arsenal were hampered by injuries to Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz, while centre-back William Saliba was forced off inside the opening five minutes and captain Martin Odegaard only fit enough to appear off the bench in the second half.

After a bright start, the Gunners fizzled out as an attacking force after the break as new striker Viktor Gyokeres was easily handled by the imperious Virgil van Dijk.

"You cannot dominate here for 90 minutes, it is impossible. At the end of the game, I said we have to find a way to win these big matches," added Arteta.

"We were much better than last year, much better. We have to put the ball in the back of the net if you want to win the game."

Liverpool boss Arne Slot hammered home Arteta's point by praising his side's ability to get over the line.

The Reds have needed late goals to win all three of their opening games after also beating Bournemouth and Newcastle in dramatic fashion.

Liverpool have transformed the squad that romped to the title last season with over £300 million ($405 million) spent on new arrivals and £200 million recouped from sales.

"We are not perfect, we weren't perfect last season, but (we have) a great mentality and everybody works so hard to get a result over the line," said Slot.

"I think it was (NBA legend) Michael Jordan who said 'the harder I work, the luckier I get'.

"That is something you can say about this team. We always give ourselves a chance because we work so hard."

kca/nr