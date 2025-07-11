Lyles back, ready to 'run fast', as Tebogo lurks

Olympic 100m champion Noah Lyles makes his European season debut in the 200m at the Diamond League meet in Monaco on Friday, back from a tendon injury with a body he says is "ready to run fast". HT Image

The American's much-anticipated return to elite competition comes at a timely moment as athletes continue to fine-tune their form ahead of September's world championships in Tokyo.

Lyles will be up against Letsile Tebogo, the Botswanan who won Olympic 200m gold in Paris in a race when a Covid-hit Lyles came away with bronze.

"Everything's been telling me like my body's ready to run fast," Lyles said Thursday after recovering from an injury caused by what he said was a "freak accident", without disclosing more details.

"I've been waiting quite a while. I had an inflamed tendon and it prevented me from actually being able to jog or run. I couldn't put much pressure on it.

"I could walk, but other than walking, I couldn't really do much."

It was Lyles' first proper injury since one he sustained in his first year as a professional in 2017.

Lyles, who will race over 100m in London next week, added: "That was kind of disappointing just watching everybody race. But luckily I have the bye for the world championships and it still sets my season up to be really good."

Last season, the 27-year-old said, had made it tough to get back on the track in training after all the add-ons of becoming an Olympic 100m champion.

"I remember thinking 'Oh, this is too early'. I want to go out, I want to enjoy the fact that I won the medal and go to events and stuff like that.

"I ended up having to take a vacation because I wasn't able to in my off season and go and get away from track in the beginning of April because I was just so burnt out."

Turning to Friday's showdown with Tebogo, Lyles was confident.

"I've been having great practices," he said. "I really want to see that come together on the track. I have no reason to think that it won't. I'm going to say: yeah, I think I will run fast."

Tebogo scorched to an impressive 19.76 seconds for victory in the 200m at the Eugene Diamond League meet last week, but played down his own expectations.

"Tomorrow's race, I'm not expecting much," the Botswanan said.

"Eugene has really shown we're on the right track so tomorrow is about getting in to that new world lead again because it's a tough competition, so it's just to come out here and enjoy the race."

Turning to Lyles, known for his outspoken brashness compared to Tebogo's more muted style, he said: "We are people with different characteristics, everybody has his of her own characteristics.

"For me with Noah, he is a really good story teller, he sells events more than I do. Once he's there on the poster, people want to come and see him.

"For me, it's a bit different, I'm not out there like that."

But Tebogo insisted it was good to be competing against the big names.

"It really gets me ready for a championships because you already know how they feel during the Diamond Leagues," he said.

"When you get into the big championships, that's when you know each and everybody's weaknesses. And I can see where I really need to improve."

lp-aco/pb