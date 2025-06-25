Search
Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Lyon relegated to French soccer's second tier amid ongoing financial problems

AP |
Jun 25, 2025 01:36 AM IST

Lyon relegated to French soccer's second tier amid ongoing financial problems

PARIS — Seven-time French champion Lyon was relegated to the second tier on Tuesday because of ongoing financial irregularities.

HT Image
HT Image

The decision followed an audit of the club's finances by the French league’s soccer watchdog, known as DNCG. French sports daily L’Equipe estimated Lyon’s current debt at 175 million euros . Lyon was expected to appeal the decision.

The decision comes after the DNCG had already provisionally relegated Lyon to Ligue 2 in November, with the club reporting at the time that it had more than 500 million euros of debt. A transfer ban was also imposed in the January transfer window.

Lyon is owned by American businessman John Textor, who has stakes in Brazil’s Botafogo and Premier League team Crystal Palace.

Textor was present for the hearing in Paris on Tuesday. He had been optimistic it would be successful for Lyon, which has been trying to balance the books.

On Monday, Premier League side Crystal Palace announced that New York Jets owner Woody Johnson signed “a legally binding contract” to buy Textor's shares. Textor has a 43% stake in the London club. Reports have placed the price between $220 million and $260 million.

Two weeks ago, Lyon received a much-needed cash injection by selling coveted playmaker Rayan Cherki for 36 million euros.

But the club has been under growing pressure.

Two years ago, the DNCG decided to monitor the club’s transfer activities, saying its moves on the market would be limited under “a framework for wage costs and transfer indemnities.”

Lyon won its seven league titles from 2002-08 and reached the Champions League semifinals in 2020.

Lyon narrowly lost to Manchester United in the Europa League quarterfinals and missed out on a cash windfall when it failed to qualify for next season’s Champions League after finishing sixth in Ligue 1. ___

soccer: /hub/soccer

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Genesis / Lyon relegated to French soccer's second tier amid ongoing financial problems
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On