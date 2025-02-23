Madhya Pradesh to host the Global Investors Summit 2025

Bhopal is set to host the Global Investors Summit (GIS)-2025, marking a pivotal moment in Madhya Pradesh’s journey towards becoming a global industrial hub. With preparations in the final stages, the summit will attract delegates from 60 countries–including 13 ambassadors, 6 high commissioners, and several consul generals representing key strategic nations. It will showcase the state’s investment potential and strategic advancements. in. The summit aims to establish Bhopal as an industrial capital.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav said that GIS-2025 will bring together industry giants, policymakers, investors, and experts to deliberate on industrial investment and economic development opportunities in Madhya Pradesh. The state government is creating new opportunities for investors in various sectors such as textiles, manufacturing, renewable energy, healthcare, food processing, start-ups, financial services, and tourism.

Industry leaders from various sectors will share their experiences, insights, and strategies to accelerate industrial development and leverage the opportunities in the state.

The 2025 edition of the summit introduces a novel policy-driven investment model, with over 20 policies being presented simultaneously, providing investors with a clear strategic roadmap and opportunities across various sectors. Dedicated sessions will focus on key sectors such as IT, textiles, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, EVs, and renewable energy, facilitating direct dialogue and agreements between industry leaders and the government.

The integration of the industrial expo and the |#+|Make in MP initiative for the first time will showcase Madhya Pradesh’s manufacturing capabilities and its evolving role in the global supply chain. The summit aims to establish Bhopal as an industrial capital, creating opportunities for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and start-ups. An action plan will connect local enterprises with global investors and technical partners, fostering their expansion into national and international markets. MoUs will be signed to generate job opportunities in IT, manufacturing, electronics, biotechnology, and other key sectors.

MP: An emerging industrial state

For the first time, GIS will be held in Bhopal, transforming the ‘city of lakes’ into a global investment and trade destination. The state government’s transparent and investor-friendly policies have garnered significant interest from businesses and industrialists alike. Some of the sectors in focus at this year’s summit will include:

Textiles and Manufacturing: Madhya Pradesh is expanding in the textile and manufacturing sectors, owing to favourable industrial policies. During the summit, industry leaders like Ingo Solar, CEO of TWE OBT Pvt Ltd, Mithileshwar Thakur, General Secretary of AEPC, Riju Jhunjhunwala, Chairman of RSWM Ltd, Rinesh Sekhani, Director of Sekhani Group of Companies, and Shreyaskar Chaudhary, Managing Director of Pratibha Synthetics Ltd, will discuss investment and expansion opportunities.

Healthcare and Pharma: Madhya Pradesh is also witnessing growth in the pharma and healthcare sectors. Prominent industry names such as Rajeev Chhibber, Vice President of Sejana & Medical Technologies, Gaurav Agarwal, Managing Director of Involution Healthcare, Bivash Chakraborty, Head of Bio-Merieux India, Rahul Awasthi, Global Head of Operations at Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, and Ajit Kumar Jain, Managing Director of Ipca Laboratories, will discuss opportunities for expansion in these sectors.

Renewable Energy and Green Technology: Madhya Pradesh is becoming an attractive destination for investors in the field of green energy and sustainability. Key investors like Deepesh Nanda of Tata Power, Parag Sharma of O-2 Power, Vineet Mittal of Avaada Energy, Sumanth Sinha of ReNew Power, Amit Mittal of Jindal, Pankaj Doshi of Vari Energy, Anil Kumar Chelmunshetty of Greenko, and Rameshwar Gupta, Chairman of SECI, will engage in discussions about new opportunities in the renewable energy sector in the state.

Agriculture and Food Processing: Experts like Ganesh K. Sundararaman of ITC Agri Business Division, Anukul Joshi of PepsiCo India, Prateek Sharma of Green Grain, and Vijayasekar Kalvakonda of IFC World Bank will discuss investment and development opportunities in the agriculture and food processing sector.

Start-ups and Innovation: Madhya Pradesh is making significant strides in the start-ups and innovation sector. Entrepreneurs like Vaidhant Jain, Founder & CEO of Inoguru, Sibi Sudhakaran, Founder & CEO of Start-up Middle East, Poorvi Munot, Founder of Save (based in Dubai), Tarun Sharma, Co-Founder of mCaffeine & Hyphen, and Siddharth Chaturvedi, Chancellor of Skills, will discuss new opportunities in the start-up ecosystem.

Finance and Investment: Madhya Pradesh’s investor-friendly policies and ease of doing business reforms have offered a boost to the financial sector. Industry leaders like Anuj Golecha, Founder of Beams Fintech, Rajesh Sehgal, Managing Partner of Equanimity Management Services LLP, Mohit Gulati, General Partner of ITI Growth Fund, Bhaskar Majumdar, Managing Partner of Unicorn India Ventures, and Avinash Gupta, Managing Director & CEO of Dun & Bradstreet India, will discuss investment prospects in the state.

Tourism and Hospitality: Punit Chhatwal, CEO of Taj Hotels, Resorts & Palaces, Shivdas M. of Wonderla Holidays Limited, and adventure tourism expert Ajit Bajaj will discuss opportunities in this sector. Additionally, Vijay Vikram Singh, the voice artist from Bigg Boss, will participate in the summit as a special guest.

Diplomatic presence

The guest list being drawn up for the summit boasts of a distinguished guest list, including 13 ambassadors, 6 high commissioners, and numerous consul generals from key strategic nations. Leading the diplomatic delegation are consul generals from Germany, Japan, Switzerland, and Malaysia, alongside senior representatives from the United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, and Canada. Notably, ambassadors from Nepal, Morocco, Zimbabwe, Angola, and Burkina Faso, and high commissioners from Rwanda, Seychelles, Jamaica, Lesotho, and Uganda have confirmed their participation.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav’s proactive approach, including regional industry conclaves across India and international investment roadshows in the UK, Germany, and Japan, have created a strong platform for regional industries, attracting global companies to invest in the state.

Global centre for investment

GIS-2025 is set to solidify Madhya Pradesh's position as a preferred global investment destination, laying a strong foundation for its industrial future. A World Bank delegation led by Country Director Auguste Tano Kouamé, accompanied by senior specialists in infrastructure and digital transformation will play a crucial role in GIS-2025. Additionally, the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) will be represented by Deputy Executive Director Dushyant Thakor.

Other key global trade and investment promotion agencies, including JETRO (Japan), German Trade & Invest, Invest Ottawa, Austrade, and Matrade, have also confirmed their participation at the event, which will receive strong support from bilateral chambers of commerce, including IGCC, SICCI, ICCK, IPCCI, and IDCC, highlighting cross-border investment interests.

Governor of Russia’s Ulyanovsk Region, Ruskkikh Alexey Yuryevich, and Zimbabwe’s Deputy Minister of Industry & Commerce, Raj Modi, will lead high-level delegations at the event. Germany, Japan, and the United Kingdom will be key partner nations, with ongoing discussions with Canada promising mutual economic opportunities.

GIS-2025 will be a ‘zero waste’ summit, utilising only electric vehicles, 100 per cent renewable energy, paperless operations, and AI-based interactions.

