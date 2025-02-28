Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University Celebrates 50 Years of Excellence in Education, Research, and Innovation

Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh – [Date] – Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU), established in 1975 by the Government of Uttar Pradesh, is proudly commemorating its 50th anniversary. Over the past five decades, the university has emerged as a beacon of academic excellence, nurturing a generation of students who have excelled in prestigious institutions and organizations across the globe. 50 years of Excellence: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University

Celebrated for its outstanding academic programs and commitment to student success, MJPRU has earned an A++ grade in the 2023 NAAC assessment and holds top rankings in the UGC Category 1, NIRF, and World QS rankings. It is ISO 9001:2015 certified and spans 206 acres, providing a conducive environment for learning, innovation, and personal growth.

A Legacy of Educational Excellence

MJPRU, Bareilly, is widely regarded as one of the top-ranked universities in Uttar Pradesh, offering an expansive range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs. Its excellent academic courses, state-of-the-art facilities, dedicated faculty, and successful placement records have empowered students to achieve extraordinary feats in various sectors. MJPRU is also known for offering merit-based scholarships, including those based on national and state-level examinations, ensuring deserving students have access to top-tier education.

A Journey of Academic and Research Excellence

Since its inception, the university has expanded its horizons, with a particular emphasis on academic development and research. Notably, MJPRU introduced innovative programs such as the M.Tech-PhD Dual Degree, Multilingual Studies Centre, and Women Studies Centre. These initiatives reflect the university’s forward-thinking approach to education.

Faculties and Departments: A Commitment to Diversity and Innovation

MJPRU boasts a wide range of faculties and departments, including:

• Faculty of Management: Offering MBA and other professional courses.

• Faculty of Law: Featuring LLB, LLM, Cyber Law, and Human Rights programs.

• Faculty of Education: Providing various pedagogy-related courses.

• Faculty of Engineering & Technology: Offering high-level study centers with the latest technical courses.

In recent years, the university has focused on expanding technical and vocational education, launching programs such as M.Sc. in Microbiology (2018), M.Tech-PhD dual degree programs (2022), and specialized courses in Multilingual Studies and Women’s Empowerment.

Milestones of Achievement

• 2018-2022: Introduction of new academic programs like M.Tech-PhD, Multilingual Studies, and Women’s Empowerment.

• NAAC A++ Accreditation (2023): In recognition of its continuous academic growth and commitment to quality education.

• Promising Placements: MJPRU recently conducted a successful placement drive for its 2024 batch, offering lucrative salary packages to its students.

• International Collaboration: MJPRU is now accepting applications from international students for a wide array of undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certificate courses.

Infrastructure and Facilities

MJPRU offers world-class infrastructure that includes:

• Student Support Centre (U.S.S.C.)

• Health Center

• Deen Dayal Upadhyay Sports Stadium

• Rohilkhand Incubation Centre

• Research and International Relations Directories

• Multilingual Centre

• Intellectual Property Rights Cell

• Atal Centre for Artificial Intelligence

• Training & Placement Cell

The campus is equipped with luxurious premises, including well-maintained hostels and a vast library that supports academic activities across multiple faculties. The primary health center ensures the well-being of students and staff, while the T&P Cell guarantees excellent placement opportunities every year.

A Vision for the Future

On this momentous occasion of the Golden Jubilee, Prof. KP Singh, Vice Chancellor of MJPRU, shared his reflections: “Dear Hon’ble Teachers, Dedicated Staff, Enthusiastic Students, Distinguished Alumni, and Dear Members of the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University Family, on this unforgettable occasion of Golden Jubilee, I extend my heartiest greetings and deepest appreciation. Since its inception in 1975, MJPRU has been a symbol of academic excellence, pioneering research, and social impact. I express my sincere gratitude for your contributions towards education and society, and wish you continued success in the future. Jai Hind!”

Admission Open

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University is currently accepting applications for its wide range of programs. Prospective students can visit the official university website www.mjpru.ac.in for more information on admissions, course details, and scholarships.

