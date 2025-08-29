Main goal for 1st-year Jaguars coach Liam Coen: help QB Trevor Lawrence finally flourish

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars (4-13) HT Image

The Liam Coen era begins with hope he might help Trevor Lawrence become the generational quarterback he was labeled when he was drafted first overall in 2021. Lawrence missed countless practice time and eight games over the past two seasons, including seven in 2024 because of a shoulder injury and a concussion. He is now running his third offense in five seasons. Coen, general manager James Gladstone and top executive Tony Boselli made it a priority to protect Lawrence better, improve the team's rushing attack and add more talent at receiver. Coen also tweaked Lawrence’s mechanics and installed a quick-throw scheme. But whether he can stay healthy and find more consistency are keys to Jacksonville going from a four-win team to an AFC South contender. Coen has a track record of success, with Tampa Bay’s Baker Mayfield being the most recent to benefit from his offensive acumen. But the Jags have a first-time head coach, a first-time GM, a first-time offensive coordinator and a first-time defensive coordinator, so what could possibly go wrong?

WR/CB Travis Hunter, WR Dyami Brown, C Robert Hainsey, G Patrick Mekari, QB Nick Mullens, DE Dawuane Smoot, DE Emmanuel Ogbah, LB Jack Kiser, CB Jourdan Lewis, S Eric Murray.

WR Christian Kirk, TE Evan Engram, TE Luke Farrell, QB Mac Jones, RG Brandon Scherff (retirement), C Mitch Morse (retirement), CB Ronald Darby, S Andre Cisco.

Special teams have been stout under coordinator Heath Farwell. Pro Bowl punter Logan Cooke’s career net average of 43.5 is the highest in NFL history. Fellow Pro Bowler Ross Matiscik has yet to have an errant snap in five NFL seasons, and his 18 special teams tackles since entering the league in 2020 are tied for the most among long snappers in that span. Second-year kicker Cam Little made 27 of 29 field-goal attempts and all 27 extra points as a rookie. He raised eyebrows in August by hitting a 70-yard field goal in a preseason game.

Jacksonville’s offensive line remains a work in progress, and its defense might be the team's biggest unknown. Boselli and Gladstone put an emphasis on adding O-line competition in the offseason, but the Jaguars ended up with three returning starters: left tackle Walker Little, left guard Ezra Cleveland and right tackle Anton Harrison. Center Robert Hainsey and right guard Patrick Mekari are new, but Mekari looked as if he might lose his spot to Chuma Edoga midway through camp. Coen has made it clear that running the ball better is as much of a priority as keeping Lawrence upright and healthy. The Jaguars were mostly inept in goal-line and short-yardage situations in 2023 and 2024. On the other side of the ball, the Jags finished 31st in the league in total defense in 2024 and ranked last with nine takeaways. The new regime responded by making a few key changes, especially in the secondary. Stopping the run and rushing the passer, though, are the top areas that need improvement after Jacksonville ranked 28th in sacks and 25th against the run last season.

Third-year receiver Parker Washington might be more than a backup in 2025. Washington was penciled in to play behind Hunter in the slot, but he showed enough in practices that the Jaguars are looking for ways to get him on the field more often than in four-receiver sets alongside Brian Thomas Jr., Brown and Hunter.

All eyes will be on Hunter, the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner from Colorado who is trying to become the first full-time, two-way player in the NFL’s Super Bowl era. He flashed here and there in camp, but outsiders question whether his 185-pound frame will hold up in a league known for violent hits. He missed the last two preseason games because of an upper-body injury, but Gladstone says he's now "rolling full speed.”

Win Super Bowl: 80-1.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl