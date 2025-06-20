Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
Man City fined more than $1 million for repeatedly delaying Premier League kickoff times

AP |
Jun 20, 2025 12:24 AM IST

Man City fined more than $1 million for repeatedly delaying Premier League kickoff times

Manchester City was fined more than one million pounds by the Premier League on Thursday for repeatedly delaying kickoff times “without good reason” last season.

City, managed by Pep Guardiola, admitted to nine breaches of league rules related to kickoffs and re-starts after halftime and has apologized.

The most dominant team in English soccer over the past decade was handed fines for each breach, amounting to 1.08 million pounds .

The biggest individual fine was 210,000 pounds for a delay of 2 minutes, 22 seconds at the start of the second half against Ipswich on Jan. 19.

“Rules relating to kickoffs and re-starts help ensure the organization of the competition is set at the highest possible professional standard and provides certainty to fans and participating clubs,” the Premier League said in a statement. “It also ensures the broadcast of every Premier League match is kept to schedule.”

City, currently in the U.S. for the Club World Cup, delayed kickoffs for the start of both halves in a match against Manchester United in December. The start of the second half was delayed 2 minutes, 24 seconds — the longest of all the breaches.

Last year, City was fined 2.09 million pounds for 22 breaches of the same rule over the previous two seasons.

City is still waiting on the outcome of a hearing into more than 100 charges of alleged financial breaches over a nine-year period. The hearing began in September last year after charges were made in February 2023.

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

soccer: /hub/soccer

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Genesis / Man City fined more than $1 million for repeatedly delaying Premier League kickoff times
