Marlins' Eury Perez gets first win since 2023 with victory against Twins

Eury Perez pitched six scoreless innings allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out seven as the host Miami Marlins remained hot, defeating the Minnesota Twins 4-1 on Thursday afternoon. HT Image

The Marlins have won nine of their past 10 games. They have also prevailed in four straight series.

Perez won his first game since June 25, 2023. Perez, who missed the 2024 season following elbow surgery, was 0-2 in four 2025 starts entering the game.

Ronny Henriquez pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn his fifth save of the season. Relievers Cade Gibson, Anthony Bender and Calvin Faucher also contributed as Miami's bullpen provided three innings of one-run ball.

Agustin Ramirez had Miami's big blow on offense, hitting a two-run homer that traveled 425 feet to left-center. It was the 13th homer of the season in only 61 games for the rookie catcher and ex-Yankees prospect.

Matt Wallner supplied Minnesota's offense with his homer in the seventh inning. It was his eighth of the season.

David Festa took the loss, allowing five hits, one walk and four runs in six innings. He struck out seven batters.

Festa got in trouble right away, and, as he learned, not all singles are created equally.

That's how it was in Miami's first inning. Xavier Edwards got a bloop hit with a 62.5 mph exit velocity and went to third on Jesus Sanchez's 106.5-mph liner. Edwards then scored on Otto Lopez's groundout, and Ramirez followed with his two-run homer.

Edwards ignited things again in the third inning as he singled, stole second and scored on Jesus Sanchez's hard-hit RBI single to center, giving Miami a 4-0 lead.

Wallner's homer in the seventh cut Minnesota's deficit to 4-1. Wallner hit a 2-1 curve from Gibson, and that ball traveled 430 feet to dead center.

It was the fourth loss in five games for Minnesota.

Field Level Media

