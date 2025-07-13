Matthew Boyd tosses eight shutout innings as Cubs beat Yankees

Matthew Boyd allowed four hits in eight outstanding innings to reach double- digit victories for the first time in his career and the visiting Chicago Cubs beat the New York Yankees 5-2 on Saturday afternoon. HT Image

Boyd improved to 5-0 over his past seven starts and allowed two runs or fewer for the ninth straight time. The left-hander allowed doubles to Aaron Judge in the fourth and seventh along with an infield single to Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the fifth and a single to Anthony Volpe in the eighth.

Boyd (10-3) struck out six, walked none for the sixth time this season and threw 62 of 85 pitches for strikes.

Boyd did not allow an earned run for the second straight start, third time in four starts and sixth time overall. Boyd completed eight innings for the fifth time in his career and first time since April 24, 2021 for the Detroit Tigers.

The veteran left-hander became the first player to pitch eight scoreless innings against the Yankees since Corbin Burnes for the Milwaukee Brewers on Sept. 10, 2023.

New York saw its five-game winning streak snapped and ace Max Fried (11-3) exited with a blister on his left index finger after three innings. Fried allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits in his shortest outing of the season and the left-hander also issued a season-high three walks.

Fried, who was on the injured list with blisters in 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2023 with the Atlanta Braves, threw only 39 of 73 pitches for strikes.

Judge homered in the ninth to reach 35 homers this season and 350 for his career to end the shutout bid for Chicago.

Nico Hoerner opened the game with a triple and scored on a groundout by Kyle Tucker in the first.

Carson Kelly homered in the eighth after starting a three-run third off Fried with an RBI single that caromed off third baseman Oswald Peraza into left field.

Seiya Suzuki doubled ahead of Kelly's hit and scored when Chisholm made a throwing error on a forceout by Dansby Swanson.

Ian Happ added two hits, including an RBI single in the third. He entered the game with two hits in his previous 32 at-bats and was given Friday off by manager Craig Counsell.

New York's Cody Bellinger went 0-for-3 against Boyd after homering three times Friday and extended his hitting streak to 17 games with a single in the ninth off Brad Keller.

After Keller hit Giancarlo Stanton with a pitch, Daniel Palencia quickly finished his 11th save.

