Meet the Next Gen Players Sponsored by Global Sports

Pickleball, a fast-growing sport blending elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, is making waves in India. The rise of young and dynamic talent is pushing the sport into the mainstream, and the upcoming Indian Open 2025 (February 3rd-9th) is set to be a game-changer. Here’s a look at some of the top players leading the charge. (L-R) Standing: Shraddha Damani, Stavya Bhasin, Rohan Gajjar, Himansh Mehta, Arjun Singh, Tushar Singh, Aditya Singh, Pearl Amlasadiwala and Naomi. (L-R) Sitting: Mihika Yadav, Priyanka Mehta, Ritesh Jaiswal and Kashyap Baranwal. (Source: HTCS)

India’s Rising Pickleball Stars

Himanshu Dewaskar

A dominant force in the 35+ category, Himanshu has secured podium finishes in all major Indian tournaments. His international success includes winning medals for India at the USA Open Pickleball Championships 2024. (Team: Kolkata Kingz)

Aditya & Arjun Singh

This formidable duo has been crushing the juniors category. Their most recent triumph? A gold medal at the Goa Open 2024 in the Men’s Doubles event, proving they’re a force to be reckoned with. (Team: Chennai Cool Cats)

Rohan Gajjar

A former top 100-ranked tennis player, Rohan has seamlessly transitioned into pickleball. His experience in professional tennis brings a unique edge to his game, making him one of the most exciting players to watch. (Team: Bengaluru Blazers)

Himansh Mehta

An international medalist, Himansh showcased his talent on a global stage by winning medals for India at the World Cup of Pickleball in Peru. (Team: Jaipur Jawans)

Shraddha Damani

A consistent performer, Shraddha has secured multiple medals in singles and doubles at tournaments across India and Vietnam, solidifying her position as one of India’s top female players. (Team: Bengaluru Blazers)

Priyanka Mehta

A former tennis pro, Priyanka is now a pickleball powerhouse and a fitness coach. She made history by winning five medals in a single tournament, proving her versatility and dominance. (Team: Ahmedabad Olympians)

Tushar & Ritesh

This unique right-hand and left-hand doubles duo confuses opponents with their powerful forehand combinations, making them a tough pair to beat. (Teams: Nashik Ninjas & Jaipur Jawans)

Stavya Bhasin

A junior pro with an impressive track record, Stavya won medals for India at the USA Open Pickleball Championships 2024. Originally a footballer, he has now dedicated himself entirely to pickleball. (Team: Chennai Cool Cats)

Shenal Patil

Hailing from Jalgaon, Maharashtra, Shenal travels across the country to compete at the highest level. Jalgaon is known for being one of the first towns in India to host pickleball tournaments. (Team: Mumbai Chhatrapati Warriors)

Veer & Purvansh (Ahmedabad’s Junior Prodigies)

Ahmedabad boasts the highest number of pickleball courts in India, and Veer and Purvansh have emerged as top junior talents from this city. They train at Global Sports' state-of-the-art facility, competing in elite national tournaments. (Team: Hyderabad Vikings)

Mihika Yadav

Another tennis-to-pickleball convert, Mihika recently secured a silver medal in singles for India at the WPC in Vietnam, showcasing her immense talent. (Team: Kolkata Kingz)

Pearl & Naomi Amalsadiwala

These sister champions have been a dominant doubles pair, competing in major tournaments across India. Their participation in the English Open 2024 in Telford solidifies their position as international contenders. (Team: Jaipur Jawans)

Vishal Jadhav

A police officer and a top-ranked 35+ player, Vishal excels in all formats—singles, doubles, and mixed doubles. (Team: Jaipur Jawans)

Global Sports Pickleball League: Taking the Game to the Next Level

With the Indian Open 2025 set for February 3rd-9th, the sport is receiving a major boost. The newly launched Global Sports Pickleball League aims to:

Promote pickleball as a mainstream sport

Develop young talent and nurture future champions

Create a thriving pickleball community

With 10 teams from major cities, backed by celebrity owners and sports visionaries, the league is set to bring pickleball into the limelight.

Teams & Players

Nashik Ninjas

Pro Players: Callan Dawson, Shelby Bates, Sarah Burr, Rj Anion, Aline Morales, Len Yang

Challenger Players: Oliver Gray, Hercilio Cabisese, Tushar Singh, Sharmada Alu, Nitten Kirrtane

Jaipur Jawans

Pro Players: Amanda Rosati, Himansh Mehta, Arielle Butler, Richard Livornese Jr, Pearl Amalsadiwala, Naomi Amalsadiwala

Challenger Players: Hannah O'Kelley, Prycen Haas, Ritesh Jaiswal, Vishal Jadhav, Nishay Nichani

Hyderabad Vikings

Pro Players: Zachary Parks, Santhosh Narayanan, Ronan Jack Camron, Kao Pei Chuan, Amber Policare, Ronav Motiani

Challenger Players: Purvansh Patel, Kashyap Baranwal, Kelly Bohnert, Rahul Belwal, Pv Spandan

Delhi Snipers

Pro Players: Jamie Haas, Leah Tauber, Mitchell Hargreaves, Spencer Lanier, Aidan Schenk, Ammol Ramchandani

Challenger Players: Paula Rives, Alex Guy, Pranav Rohira, Suraj Desai, Vivan Patel

Chennai Cool Cats

Pro Players: Stavya Bhasin, Cass Hoag, Roman Estareja, Roos Van Reek, Vishal Masand, Arjun Singh

Challenger Players: Rodrigo Reyes, Dev Shah, Aditya Singh, Rakshika Ravi, Manas Sharma

Kolkata Kingz

Pro Players: Naimi Mehta, Drake Palm, George Wall, Collin Shick, Jhonnata Alvarez, Mihika Yadav

Challenger Players: Abigail O'Kelley, Himanshu Dewaskar, Chris Turvey, Vinay Sethia, Vimalraj Jaychandran

Bengaluru Blazers

Pro Players: Lucas Pascoe, Kaitlynn Hart, Heather Nobler, Kyle Yates, Aryaan Bhatia, Rohan Gajjar

Challenger Players: Ryan Eveleiff, Tanishq Mahendru, Shraddha Damani, Rohin Rajani, Samarth Mishra

Goa Gladiators

Pro Players: Carolina Lopez, Erik Forsythe, Phuc Huynh, Riley Bohnert, Jai Grewal, Freddie Powell

Challenger Players: Frank Solana, Asmi Sapra, Tobias Moreno, Rohan Salvi, Sohel Makani

Ahmedabad Olympians

Pro Players: Nicola Schoeman, Jayden Broderick, Alia Brown, Rob Nunnery, Naveen Beasley, Rex Thais

Challenger Players: David Yahng, Priyanka Mehta, Ahmed Alzarif, Andrew Horridge, Pranav Dohiphode

Mumbai Chhatrapati Warriors

Pro Players: Rianna Valdes, Austin Gridley, Wesley Gabrielsen, Purav Raja, Snehal Patil, Jericho Grollman

Challenger Players: Jonathan Truong, Monica Menon, Zoyein Patel, Sthavir Bhasin, Shail Shah

As India’s pickleball scene grows, these players are setting new benchmarks, inspiring the next generation, and making history.

