Messi will be game-day decision for Miami in Leagues Cup semis

Lionel Messi's status for Inter Miami's Leagues Cup semi-final against Orlando City will be a game-day decision after the Argentine star trained with his teammates, the MLS squad announced Tuesday.

Inter Miami assistant coach Javier Morales said the Herons will monitor both Messi and Jordi Alba before deciding whether they will be available for Wednesday's home showdown against Orlando City.

"Jordi and Leo trained with us, they completed training. We'll see how they feel as the day progresses, and tomorrow we'll make a decision," Morales said.

Morales called Messi completing his training workout "super positive" and added, "I imagine he'll be in the squad at least."

The Miami-Orlando winner will face the winner of Wednesday's other semi-final between the reigning MLS champion Los Angeles Galaxy and Seattle Sounders in Sunday's title game of the event, which included MLS and Mexican league clubs.

Messi, 38, sparked Miami to the 2023 Leagues Cup crown in his early days in South Florida.

But Messi missed Miami's quarter-final victory a week ago over Tigres with a "minor" right leg muscle injury and did not play Saturday in Miami's MLS draw at DC United.

Alba suffered a knee injury and departed in the second half against Tigres but both he and Messi handled practice with teammates on Monday and Tuesday.

Messi last played for the Herons in a reserve role against the Galaxy on August 16, scoring one goal and setting up another in Miami's triumph.

"Whether Messi is or is not playing, I feel like we'll have the same mentality -- just to go out there and be the best and try and win," Orlando back Alex Freeman said.

One guaranteed absentee for the Orlando-Miami showdown is Inter head coach Javier Mascherano, who was issued a red card in the Tigres match.

Orlando have won both matches against Miami this season by a combind 7-1 margin, including a 4-1 rout earlier this month.

"We know there's a different setting prior to this match," Orlando coach Oscar Pareja said. "But we have the same energy, the same strength, the same desire that has always characterized us in previous derbies."

Morales said: "It's probably the most important clasico that we're going to play so far."

