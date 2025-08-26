Mets place RHP Reed Garrett on IL, select LHP Jose Castillo

The New York Mets placed right-hander Reed Garrett on the 15-day injured list due to right elbow inflammation and purchased the contract of left-hander Jose Castillo from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday. HT Image

The Mets also transferred right-hander Frankie Montas to the 60-day IL as he deals with a significant UCL injury in his elbow.

Garrett's IL move was retroactive to Saturday. He gave up two runs in the eighth inning of a 12-7 win Friday over the Atlanta Braves.

In his second full season in the Mets' bullpen, Garrett, 33, is 3-5 with three saves and a 3.61 ERA across 54 appearances (52 1/3 innings). In parts of five seasons with the Detroit Tigers (2019), Washington Nationals (2022), Baltimore Orioles (2023) and Mets (2023-25), Garrett is 12-11 with a 4.68 ERA. All seven saves of his career have come in New York.

Castillo, 29, was acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks in May and made 14 relief appearances for the Mets, but only one since June 24. He went 0-1 with a 2.19 ERA in that span and is 1-0 with a 1.69 ERA in 10 relief outings for Syracuse.

Montas had recently been demoted from the Mets' rotation to their bullpen before he was further slowed by his UCL injury. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza already said that the 32-year-old would not pitch again this season.

Montas went 3-2 with a 6.28 ERA in just nine games (seven starts) in his first season with the Mets after previous stops with the Chicago White Sox (2015), Oakland Athletics (2017-22), New York Yankees (2022-23), Cincinnati Reds (2024) and Milwaukee Brewers (2024).

