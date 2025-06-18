Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mets place RHP Tylor Megill (elbow) on 15-day injured list

Reuters |
Jun 18, 2025 02:36 AM IST

BASEBALL-MLB-NYM-MEGILL-INJURY

The New York Mets placed right-hander Tylor Megill on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday because of a right elbow sprain.

HT Image
HT Image

The move is retroactive to Sunday. In a corresponding move, the Mets recalled right-hander Justin Garza from Triple-A Syracuse.

Megill, 29, last pitched on Saturday, allowing six runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings of an 8-4 loss to the visiting Tampa Bay Rays. Megill also hit two batters in his worst outing of the season.

He is 5-5 with a 3.95 ERA, 33 walks and 89 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings over 14 starts this season.

Megill is a career 26-26 with a 4.46 ERA, 163 walks and 435 strikeouts in 409 2/3 innings in 88 games (81 starts) since the 2021 season.

The Mets selected Megill in the eighth round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of the University of Arizona.

Garza, 31, is 0-0 this season with no runs or walks allowed and two strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings over three relief appearances for New York. The Mets purchased him on June 7 from the San Francisco Giants, for whom he pitched at Triple-A Sacramento earlier this season and went 1-2 with six saves and a 6.11 ERA in 17 2/3 innings over 19 relief appearances.

For his career, Garza is 2-3 with a 5.33 ERA, 30 walks and 48 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings over 41 games (one start) for Cleveland (2021), Boston (2023) and New York.

--Field Level Media

News / Genesis / Mets place RHP Tylor Megill (elbow) on 15-day injured list
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On