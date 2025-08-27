Mexican boxer Chavez Jr. returns to training after US deportation

By Maria Paula Laguna HT Image

MEXICO CITY, - Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has returned to training following his release from prison as he awaits trial in Mexico for alleged cartel ties following his deportation from the United States.

Video footage shared on social media from the Coliseo Boxing Club by Gallo Estrada, a boxing gym in the Sonoran state capital of Hermosillo, thanked the boxer for his visit as he trained on a punching bag wearing a gym-brand t-shirt.

"Thanks for your visit," the gym said in a post on Instagram. "This is your home."

The gym told Reuters that Chavez Jr. was at the site on Monday afternoon.

Chavez Jr., the 39-year-old son of legendary former world champion boxer Julio Cesar Chavez, was released from prison in northern Sonora state over the weekend, after a local judge ruled he could continue the legal process outside detention.

Mexican prosecutors allege Chavez Jr. acted as a henchman for the powerful Sinaloa Cartel, which Washington designated a foreign terrorist organization earlier this year. His lawyers and family reject the accusations.

He is facing charges related to arms trafficking and organized crime, Mexico's president told reporters shortly after his Los Angeles arrest by U.S. immigration authorities last month.

The boxer was arrested shortly after losing a sold-out match to American influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

He was deported to Mexico, where he was arrested by local authorities and briefly jailed in Hermosillo.

