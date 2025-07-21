Mexico's O'Ward wins Toronto Indy to gain in title chase

Mexico's Pato O'Ward took the lead off a pit stop exchange with 27 laps remaining and captured Sunday's Indy Toronto to gain ground in the season points title chase. HT Image

The 26-year-old from Monterrey crossed the finish line under caution after 90 laps over an 11-turn, 2.874-km (1.786-mile) temporary street course at Toronto's Exhibition Place.

"I can't say I saw this one coming but I was feeling so good," O'Ward said.

"I knew I had a great car under me to race with and the guys nailed it on the strategy."

O'Ward took his ninth career IndyCar victory and second of the season after winning at Iowa last weekend.

"I'm stoked for everybody," O'Ward said.

"I would never have expected to have gotten this much better in Toronto because it has been the most challenging track for us in the past."

Dutchman Rinus VeeKay was second with Kyffin Simpson of the Cayman Islands third, gaining 10 spots from the start for his first IndyCar podium, and US pole-sitter and defending champion Colton Herta fourth.

Spain's Alex Palou, the Indianapolis 500 winner seeking his fourth season crown in five campaigns, finished 12th and saw his season points lead cut from 129 to 99 over O'Ward -- 536-437 with four races remaining in the season.

Herta jumped into the lead at the start but after New Zealander Scott MacLaughlin's car lost the left rear wheel to bring out caution flags, Palou took over the lead.

Palou stayed out while most cars pitted under caution on lap 34 after American Alexander Rossi brushed the wall, then was aided by a four-car crash moments later that allowed him to stretch fuel mileage.

Palou pitted on lap 42 under caution, leaving VeeKay in the lead and Palou 14th when full-speed racing resumed on lap 43.

VeeKay pitted on lap 58 but second-place O'Ward refueled on the next lap then returned to the course just ahead of the Dutchman. O'Ward took over the lead once rivals refueled and kept it to the finish.

The next IndyCar race is next Sunday at Laguna Seca raceway in Monterey, California, with three final events next month at Portland, Milwaukee and Nashville.

js/iwd