Miami missing Alba for Club World Cup opener

Inter Miami will be without their Spanish international left back Jordi Alba for the opening game of the Club World Cup on Saturday against Egypt's Al Ahly.

Miami coach Javier Mascherano told a press conference on Friday that the former Barcelona defender would have to sit out the Group A match at Hard Rock Stadium.

In another blow for the Major League Soccer club, defensive midfielder Yannick Bright has also been ruled out of the opener for the 32-team tournament.

"Jordi and Yannick are not available for this game but hopefully they will be for the second game," said the Argentine coach.

Miami will play Porto on Thursday in Atlanta before closing out the group stage against Brazil's Palmeiras back in South Florida.

Alba, who has a leg muscle injury, will be a major absence for Mascherano not only for his defensive abilities but for his role as one of the main providers of quality service to Lionel Messi.

Bright has delivered some physical presence to the midfield alongside the wily but ageing Sergio Busquets.

"Obviously we would have loved to have everyone fit for this game and have our full roster, that would allow us to be stronger," added Mascherano.

Despite the setbacks, the former Barcelona and Liverpool midfielder said his team were relishing the challenge of playing on the international stage.

"This is a unique competition and we are privileged to be a part of it. We are here thanks to what we did last year and I think it is a huge opportunity to test each other out and see what our level is," he added.

Miami were handed a place in the tournament as the representative of the host nation thanks to winning the MLS Supporters' Shield which is awarded for the team with the best regular season record.

However Miami did not finish as champions of MLS, losing to Atlanta in the first-round of the playoffs while the Los Angeles Galaxy went out to win MLS Cup.

There was some surprise when media arrived at the venue and the markings were not yet in place on the field with some work being carried out on the surface.

"Let's hope it is in optimal condition, in this I think FIFA is well experienced but as I always say, we concentrate on things we can control," said the Miami coach.

