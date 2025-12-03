Mike Tomlin 'agrees with' Steelers fans calling for his j

Aaron Rodgers might be limited in practice participation to start the week, but Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin anticipates the quarterback ramping up for his first in the Pittsburgh-Baltimore rivalry on Sunday. HT Image

Tomlin teed up the week ahead for players on Tuesday, framing the AFC North bout for first place between 6-6 teams as a "fight for every blade of grass in all three phases."

Rodgers said he believed practice quality was not up to par before he played last week after sitting out Week 12 with a fractured bone in his left forearm. Rodgers was one of several veterans who voiced frustration after the 26-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He has only 19 total completions in the past two games.

"I never want people to apologize for caring. I view the frustrations displayed last week in that way," Tomlin said. "Guys were in fight mode. They care. The game wasn't unfolding in the way that we desire. They didn't necessarily display it appropriately.

"How do we move on from that? The source of that frustration is not playing the right way. Certainly putting together a good plan and putting them in position to play well is a component of moving on from it."

The Steelers worked almost exclusively out of the shotgun last week to minimize issue Rodgers might have with ballhandling. Tomlin said he believes Rodgers came out of the game no worse physically.

Pittsburgh has lost five of the past seven games.

Tomlin said he "in general, agrees with fans" calling for him to be fired.

"When you're not winning, it's not entertaining. When you've been in this business, you understand that," Tomlin said. "I respect it. I share frustrations. I understand what makes this thing go. And winning is what makes this thing go."

Rodgers hinted that practicing outdoors might've led to counterproductive practice last week. Tomlin shrugged off that thought, especially with another outdoor game on the schedule this week.

Linebacker T.J. Watt felt the Steelers' defense lacked execution against Buffalo. Tomlin said Pittsburgh felt the absence of Patrick Queen, who begins this week questionable with a glute injury. But Tomlin reiterated on Tuesday he believes the "answers are in the building."

"Those same ingredients have produced six wins as well as six losses," Tomlin said.

Baltimore travels to Pittsburgh to finish the regular season on Jan. 4.

Tomlin said the Ravens' defense is restoring an edge thanks to the emergence of rookie safety Malaki Starks, who frees up safety Kyle Hamilton to play closer to the line of scrimmage.

"Particularly of late, he's been a mainstay in the middle of the field for them," Tomlin said.

