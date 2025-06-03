Miss World Crowns Business Tycoon Sudha Reddy As Its Maiden Global Ambassador

Sudha Reddy, Chairperson of the Sudha Reddy Foundation and Director of MEIL, was named Global Ambassador for the Miss World Organisation at the 72nd Miss World Festival finale. This appointment marks the organisation's first global ambassadorship and acknowledges Reddy's work in social impact, humanitarian efforts, and equitable development. Sudha Reddy was named Global Ambassador for the Miss World Organisation at the 72nd Miss World Festival finale. (Photo Credit: Dream N Hustle Media)

As Global Ambassador for Beauty With A Purpose, the charitable arm of the Miss World Organisation, Reddy will contribute to global outreach efforts and projects in various countries. Her contributions will include promoting humanitarian initiatives and highlighting narratives from across the globe, aiming to support the organization's impact.

Reddy also served on the jury for the Miss World 2025 Grand Finale, offering her perspective to the selection of the titleholder.

Sudha Reddy has been a philanthropist, industrialist and cultural ambassador. (Photo Credit: Dream N Hustle Media)

Prior to the main event, Reddy organised the Beauty With A Purpose Gala, which brought together 108 contestants at her estate, Mon Amour Palais. The gala's broadcast in Times Square, New York, highlighted a notable moment for Telangana.

Sudha Reddy, who wore a Tarun Tahiliani traditional ensemble for the event, commented, “To the Miss World Organisation, to Julia Morley, and to everyone sharing this evening: Vanakkam. From Hyderabad, the heart of Telangana, I am grateful to stand before you. This honour is a testament to the power of compassion, the force of love, and the potential of selfless giving – values that resonate with my home state. Like the intricate designs of a Bidri artwork, my life has been shaped by a profound belief in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – the world is one family. This ancient wisdom encourages me to offer support to those in need, regardless of borders or background. It is with this spirit that I embrace the role of a Global Ambassador. My pledge is simple: to channel the spirit of seva into every endeavour. To highlight stories of hope, resilience and unwavering humanity that exist in every corner of our world. To the young people who are the inheritors of this world, and to everyone committed to creating a more just and compassionate future: consider the power of a single act of kindness. Consider the ability of love to heal, to unite and to transform. Let compassion be your compass, philanthropy your guide, and love the force that propels you forward. For in giving, we receive. In loving, we are loved. And in serving others, we truly find ourselves.”

Julia Morley, Chairperson and Founder of the Miss World Organization, presented the award and acknowledged Reddy's commitment and contribution to humanitarian work.

Sudha Reddy has been a philanthropist, industrialist and cultural ambassador, serving as the director of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), an infrastructure conglomerate headquartered in Hyderabad. Under her leadership, MEIL has worked across various sectors and supported corporate social responsibility through community development initiatives and wellness programs benefiting the Hyderabad region and beyond.

Additionally, Reddy chairs the Sudha Reddy Foundation, a philanthropic organisaation focused on education and empowering of marginalised groups. The Foundation has formed partnerships with organisations such as UNICEF and the Global Gift Foundation to extend its reach. Her involvement in global causes was also reflected in her noted appearances at prestigious international events, including the Met Gala, the Paris Olympics, and the Cannes Film Festival, where she has represented Indian culture and philanthropy. The work of the Sudha Reddy Foundation and MEIL Group in Hyderabad has focused on improving lives and supporting sustainable development within the community.

Note to the reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.