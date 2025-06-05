Hyderabad, June 05, 2025 — In an afternoon marked by warmth, joy, and heartfelt interaction, Hyderabad welcomed contestants of the 72nd Miss World 2025 pageant for a special outreach event held at the Trident Hotel. Far from the glamour of the pageant stage, this gathering focused on community, compassion, and meaningful conversations — especially for over 200 visually impaired children and orphans from various parts of Telangana. Miss World Delegates & Fortune Infra Support Hyderabad Orphans via KC Pullaiah Foundation

Organized by Dr. Rama Krishna of Fortune Hospitality and Sudeeksha Estates in collaboration with the Miss World Organization, this event served as a platform for bridging cultures, sharing stories, and initiating real impact. The initiative was further supported by the Miss World Organization, with Chairperson Julia Morley and reigning Miss World Krystyna Pyszkova in attendance.

Unlike conventional formal ceremonies, the ballroom of the hotel was transformed into an open, inclusive space where children sat in small groups with the international contestants. What followed was a spontaneous exchange of experiences — discussions on dreams, questions about life journeys, and lots of laughter that echoed well beyond the ballroom walls.

A Message of Hope and Resilience

The children came from backgrounds marked by hardship, but their curiosity was boundless. They asked the contestants questions ranging from their decision to enter the Miss World pageant to how they handled challenges and responsibilities on a global platform. Miss World Krystyna Pyszkova shared words of encouragement, while Chairperson Julia Morley emphasized the value of perseverance, kindness, and believing in one’s potential.

One of the most moving moments of the day came from Miss Nigeria, Joy Mojisola Raimi, who candidly spoke about losing her mother at a young age. “I know what it feels like to be left out,” she told the young audience. “But life finds a way. Today, I stand here representing my country. If I can do it, so can you.”

Similarly, Miss Philippines, Krishnah Marie Gravidez, who was surrounded by a group of smiling students taking selfies, shared her admiration for the children. “These kids are among the most adorable I’ve ever met. There’s something special here — a connection you can’t explain, only feel.”

Miss Estonia, Eliise Randmaa, who has worked on child welfare through her "Beauty with a Purpose" initiative, reflected on how events like these create lifelong impressions. “Sharing even a small moment with these children reminds me why we do what we do.

Miss Estonia, Eliise Randmaa

A Contribution for the Future: ₹ 2 Crore Donation

While the day brought emotional fulfillment to the attendees, it also marked the beginning of a major transformation for the Victoria Memorial School. During the event, Mr. Ramakrishna, Chairman and Managing Director of Fortune Infra Group, handed over a cheque of ₹2 crore (5 Lakhs donated by Vamsiram Builders, 10 Lakhs donated by Cyber City & 1.85cr by Dr. Rama Krishna) to Mr. Anil Kumar, Secretary of the KC Pullaiah Foundation.

KC Pullaiah Foundation — established in 2008 and renamed in 2012 in honor of its visionary founder — has been instrumental in advancing education, health, skill development, environmental sustainability, and social inclusion across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The foundation has impacted over 1. 5 lakh beneficiaries through its flagship initiatives such as the Vidvatta Program (scholarships for meritorious students), Aarogyam (free clinics and nutrition support for children living with HIV), and the KC Pullaiah Skill Development Centers.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Anil Kumar said, “The school has been in dire need of renovation for years. This generous contribution will help us provide the children with the infrastructure they deserve. We are committed to completing the project within one year.”

A joint committee will be formed, consisting of representatives from Victoria Memorial School, Fortune Infra Group, and the KC Pullaiah Foundation, to monitor and guide the progress of the renovation work. The project is expected to begin shortly and will be carried out with a strong emphasis on safety, accessibility, and educational functionality.

This donation is earmarked for the complete renovation of the school’s heritage building, which currently houses over 900 children. The structure, though historic, has become unsafe and obsolete. With this timely financial support, it will now be transformed into a safer, more nurturing space for education and growth.

Thoughtful Tokens and Joyful Moments

As part of the outreach, each student received a carefully curated gift kit containing books, woollen clothing, pearl necklaces, and other meaningful keepsakes. For many of the children, it was the first time they interacted with people from so many different cultures and backgrounds — a rare and joyful experience.

What stood out the most, however, was not the material gifts, but the human connection. As the formalities concluded, music played softly in the background and the ballroom quickly turned into a lively dance floor. Children and contestants danced together, their smiles reflecting a sense of freedom and joy that words could hardly capture.

A Day to Remember

In her closing remarks, Julia Morley, Chairperson of the Miss World Organization, praised the initiative and its impact. “The essence of Miss World lies in using influence for good. Today’s event reflects exactly that. It’s not just about titles — it’s about touching lives.”

The event has set a meaningful precedent for how global platforms like Miss World can play a role in community development, especially when supported by local organisations like Fortune Infra Group and the KC Pullaiah Foundation. For the children of Victoria Memorial School, the day brought much more than excitement — it brought hope, representation, and the promise of a better future.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

