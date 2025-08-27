MLB matches Giants, Yankees in early 2026 opener

As the 2025 pennant chase shifts into high gear, Major League Baseball released its 2026 regular-season schedule, which includes the earliest traditional season opener in history. HT Image

The New York Yankees are set to visit the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, March 25, to open next season. The previous earliest date for a traditional opener (not including special openers or international games) was March 27.

While March 25 is being referred to as "Opening Night" by the league, it will have "Traditional Opening Day" on March 26 with 14 games scheduled. The first Sunday of the regular season will have just 24 of the 30 teams in action.

The All-Star Game will take place July 14 at Philadelphia, while the regular season is set to end Sept. 27.

While the Los Angeles Dodgers will play host to the New York Mets on April 15 for Jackie Robinson Day, the Pittsburgh Pirates will play host to the Milwaukee Brewers on Sept. 15 for Roberto Clemente Day.

The schedule will account for the FIFA World Cup taking place on U.S. soil. The Seattle Mariners are set to host a doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox on June 20, with the teams off June 19 for World Cup game in Seattle.

The Texas Rangers, Philadelphia Phillies, Kansas City Royals and Mariners all will have at least one untraditional off day during the mid-summer World Cup.

In advance of their eventual full-time move to Las Vegas, the Athletics will play three games against the Brewers at Las Vegas Ballpark from June 8-10 and three against the Colorado Rockies from June 12-14.

--Field Level Media