MLB suspends Mariners OF Victor Robles for conduct in Triple-A game

Major League Baseball suspended Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles for 10 games and fined him an undisclosed amount on Tuesday after a bat-throwing incident during a game Sunday while on rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Tacoma.

The suspension would go into effect on the first day that Robles is on an MLB active roster. However, he has elected to file an appeal and the discipline will be held in abeyance until the process is complete, MLB announced.

Sidelined since April with a dislocated left shoulder, Robles had fouled off a high and inside pitch from Las Vegas starter Joey Estes in the top of the third inning of the Pacific Coast League game.

Robles, who already had been hit by pitches three times during the series at Las Vegas, flung his bat toward Estes in frustration and began walking toward the mound. He was immediately ejected by home plate umpire Joe McCarthy and had to be restrained by teammates. Robles threw a box of snacks toward the field before going into the clubhouse.

He later apologized on Instagram for letting his emotions get the best of him.

"Coming off a long rehab and being away from the game for most of the season has been physically and mentally challenging," Robles said. "Adding to that, the recent passing of my mother has been incredibly hard, and I've been doing my best to hold it together. That's not an excuse, but some context I feel you deserve to understand where I'm coming from."

He added, "Getting hit 5 times in 15 at-bats added to that pressure, and I reacted in a way I'm not proud of. This game means the world to me, and so do the people who play it. I respect every one of you, not just as a player, but as a teammate and competitor."

While with the Mariners, Robles was hit twice by Athletics pitchers, including once by Estes, in a road game Sept. 5, 2024. The Athletics have hit Robles with a pitch four times since the start of 2024, per an MLB.com report.

Robles, 28, has been on the injured list since crashing into an outfield wall on April 6 at San Francisco.

Playing right field in the series finale against Giants, Robles made a jumping catch of a long ball hit by Patrick Bailey that had barely turned foul in the bottom of the ninth. His glove hand still outstretched, Robles' elbow appeared to make contact with a padded wall and he also got tangled in netting. He was carted off the field.

Robles joined the Mariners after being waived by the Washington Nationals during the 2024 season. He served as Seattle's leadoff batter in its first 10 games of this season and was hitting .273 with three doubles, three RBIs, three runs and three stolen bases.

He has batted .248 in his 617-game career with Washington (2017-24) and Seattle (2024-25), recording 35 homers, 185 RBIs, 257 runs and 103 stolen bases. He has accrued 79 hit-by-pitches over 2,142 MLB plate appearances -- or one every 27.1 plate appearances.

--Field Level Media