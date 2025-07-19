MLS transactions roundup: Rapids waive F Kevin Cabral

The Colorado Rapids waived French forward Kevin Cabral on Friday, opening a Designated Player roster spot. HT Image

Cabral, 26, tallied seven goals and four assists in 68 MLS matches since joining the Rapids in 2023. None of those goal contributions came this season in 770 minutes across 18 games (10 starts).

"We are grateful to Kevin for his professionalism and efforts throughout his time with the Rapids," Rapids president Padraig Smith said. "We thank him for his contributions both on and off the field and wish him the very best in the next chapter of his career."

Cabral has 13 goals and four assists in 129 career MLS matches (89 starts) with the Los Angeles Galaxy (2021-22) and Colorado.

--CF Montreal transferred defender George Campbell to English second-division side West Bromwich Albion.

The 24-year-old U.S. international registered one goal and four assists in 70 matches (61 starts) with Montreal since 2023.

Campbell broke into MLS with Atlanta United in 2020 and posted one goal in 36 matches (22 starts) for the Five Stripes through 2022.

--FC Dallas acquired winger Louicius Deedson from Danish top-flight side Odense Boldklub.

The 24-year-old Haitian international is under contract through 2028 with options for 2029 and 2030. He will occupy an international roster slot.

Deedson racked up 37 goals and 18 assists in 139 first-team appearances in Denmark with Hobro (2019-23) and Odense Boldklub (2023-25). He also has eight goals in 22 caps for Haiti.

--St. Louis City signed defender Jaziel Orozco following his impressive play with their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate.

"Jaziel has been a standout leader for CITY2 this season and has shown composure, hunger, and quality whenever he's stepped into the first-team environment," said sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel.

The 22-year-old Mexico native is under contract through the end of this season with club options through 2028.

--Field Level Media