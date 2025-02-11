More Power, More Zoom, More AI – OPPO Find X8 is the Flagship You Could Consider

A smartphone is more than just a device used to take calls and send messages. In a world where online has become the buzzword for everything, the smartphone has become an extension of themselves as we go about our daily routines – whether it is to log in to a work call online, take high-resolution photos on a vacation, or catch up on the latest OTT show. Explore the new OPPO Find X8 for its power, precision, and innovation

Today’s digital natives seek smartphones that help bring out the very best in them on all counts, from style and productivity to camera prowess, or a lasting battery that allows for all of this with ease. OPPO’s latest offering, the OPPO Find X8, is the perfect companion for those looking for an all-in-one kind of device that can help ease busy workloads and or unwind at the end of a busy day with some entertainment, leveraging the power of smart Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Capture and zoom in like never before with OPPO Find X8

The OPPO Find X8 stands out on the shelf of smartphone flagships for the bouquet of features it offers at a competitive price point – another major consideration when we set out to buy a new high-performance device. It’s got an improved battery life, better zoom, and enhanced AI features to make your every day more efficient.

Read on to explore the features and functionalities of the new OPPO Find X8.

Capturing every special moment

The OPPO Find X8 features a camera system co-engineered with Hasselblad Camera System, a company known for its expertise in imaging. This collaboration aims to provide users with enhanced image quality and colour accuracy. The camera setup includes a 50MP Ultra-wide angle camera, a 50 MP Wide angle camera and a 50 MP telephoto lens, offering users increased zoom capabilities.

Live in the moment with the Telescope Zoom feature

The camera system is designed to cater to users who value mobile photography and videography. The OPPO Find X8 camera system employs a combination of advanced technologies to optimise image and video quality. Its advanced 2-DOL HDR and HyperTone Image Engine work together to process RAW sensor data and maintain details in both bright and dark areas of the image, even at times when lighting is not enough. What you get are sharp, natural-looking and vibrant images with true-to-life colours.

Its extended zoom capabilities help you to capture faraway objects with the utmost precision – the OPPO Find X8 includes an AI-assisted Telescope Zoom feature, providing a smooth zoom experience of up to 120X. Between 10x and 20x magnification, AI algorithms are utilised to improve image resolution. From 20x to 60x, a Generative Adversarial Network (GAN) model further refines image detail by enhancing colour, texture, and clarity. At the highest zoom levels (60x to 120x), a Generative AI model reconstructs image data at the pixel level. This technology aims to deliver clear and precise results for long-distance photography, whether capturing details at a close-range event or observing distant subjects.

Refine every click with the Generative Adversarial Network (GAN) model

Another feature, Lightning Snap, is designed to capture fleeting moments, as the name suggests. This means that you can take up to seven photos in one second to capture a fast-moving object – be it a human face, a pet or anything else with clarity. This feature allows you to capture up to 200 continuous photos in 30 seconds, minus any delay.

Elevate with AI power

The processor forms the heart of any smartphone. The new OPPO Find X8 is the first smartphone to feature the Mediatek Dimensity 9400 flagship processor (based on its 2nd-generation 3nm design). For you, this translates into 40 per cent more power efficiency than the previous flagship chipset so you can work on multiple projects simultaneously, and without any lag.

The Dimensity 9400’s Cortex-X925 core is clocked at 3.62GHz, coupled with 3X Cortex-X4 + 4X Cortex-A720 cores. Overall, it notches 35 per cent faster CPU performance and 40 per cent faster GPU performance than the previous generation.

Furthermore, its advanced Neural Processing Unit (NPU) unlocks a range of powerful AI features, empowering you with the tools you need to maximise your productivity. With OPPO’s GenAI tools, you can:

Enhance your note taking experience: The AI Assistant for Notes automatically organises your notes, extracts key points and suggests improvements to enhance clarity and coherence. It can even generate text based on your input, helping you overcome writer’s block. Want to alter the content to suit the target audience? It can even enable easy customisation between formal and casual tones to suit various communication needs.

Document management made easy: What do you do with a lengthy document that you have no time to read? Simple, call OPPO Docs to the rescue! This intelligent tool can help you quickly grasp the essence of complex documents and communicate effectively with multilingual audiences using in-app translation. Designed as a comprehensive mobile office solution, OPPO Docs leverages Artificial Intelligence Generated Content (AIGC) technology to extract key information from lengthy documents, translate text seamlessly between languages, and enhance your writing style with advanced rewriting algorithms.

Review reports and create content at a click: For busy entrepreneurs, time is the most precious resource. The OPPO Find X8 gives you more time at hand to focus on what’s important while mundane tasks like sending emails, managing the calendar, analysing large pools of data, etc are outsourced to smart technology. With the AI Writer and AI Summary, the process of drafting documents, creating content, and reviewing reports has been made faster and more efficient. This is particularly helpful for entrepreneurs who are juggling multiple tasks.

Keep your data secure: The OPPO Find X8 comes equipped with advanced encryption and biometric authentication features to safeguard sensitive data, which is critical in today’s digital times. Additionally, ColorOS 15’s business-focused enhancements, like intuitive file sharing and secure cloud integration, will appeal to professionals.

All-day Silicon Carbide battery

Your high-performance smartphone must have the backing of the right battery pack to help you realise its full potential. The OPPO Find X8 incorporates a high-density 5,630 mAh Silicon Carbide battery, chosen for its potential to provide extended usage time. This allows users to manage daily tasks, connect with others, and enjoy entertainment without the constant concern of battery depletion. Furthermore, the inclusion of fast-charging technology enables users to quickly replenish the battery when needed, minimizing downtime. With 80W SUPERVOOCTM charging, you can achieve a full charge in just 58 minutes. Further, OPPO’s 50W AIRVOOC offers a hassle-free solution, delivering a full charge within 90 minutes.

The OPPO Find OPPO X8 supports various connectivity options, including 5G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, enabling users to stay connected in different environments. The devices also include other standard features such as GPS, a variety of sensors, and support for various multimedia formats.

Designed to succeed

The OPPO Find X8 is meticulously crafted with a focus on user experience. The sleek and ergonomic design offers a comfortable grip, while the vibrant, high-resolution display delivers an immersive visual experience. It comes in two exciting colours – Star Grey and Space Black.

The OPPO Find X8 is available in two storage variants: 12GB + 256GB at a price of ₹69,999 and 16GB + 512GB at a price of ₹79,999. That’s a complete value deal. You get to bring yours home from the OPPO e-store, Flipkart, or across mainline retail outlets. So, what are you waiting for?

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.