Myles Garrett avoids speeding ticket questions, focuses on Browns defense

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Myles Garrett was expected to become a more vocal leader for the Cleveland Browns after signing a four-year contract extension worth $204.8 million in March.

However, Garrett was quiet in his first comments since picking up his eighth speeding ticket since being drafted by the Browns in 2017.

“I’d honestly rather talk about football and this team than anything I’m doing off field other than the back to school event that I did the other day,” Garrett said on Wednesday.

Garrett was asked a couple of other times about being cited for driving a Ferrari 100 mph on a suburban Cleveland interstate on Aug. 9. It got contentious when the All-Pro defensive end was asked what kind of leadership it showed to be pulled over for speeding shortly after the Browns came back from a road game.

“I’ve answered it two different times. I’m going to need you to ask a different question so I can focus on this team and not, you know, this headline you’re trying to get out of these questions you’re asking,” Garrett said.

In 2022, Garrett flipped his Porsche when he veered off a rural road near his home following practice. He suffered a sprained shoulder, strained biceps, cuts and bruises in the wreck and was cited for failure to control his vehicle and unsafe speed. He missed one game because of the accident.

When it comes to on-field matters, Garrett said he has noticed he has more leeway and a platform to lead during this training camp. That has included conversations with the coaching staff about the flow of the day's practices and what is being accomplished.

Garrett also noted the changes have been more self driven instead of coming from coaches or ownership.

“I’ve heard that from multiple accounts with some players and coaches about the bit of a style change I’ve had of this year and being a bit more minute with the attention I give and the details that I bring, making sure the guys are bringing that same detail to the game and everybody being on the same page,” he said.

"It’s going to go as far as I want it to go and we’re only strong as the weakest link. I feel like I’ve got to continue to improve and find a way to elevate my teammates, not just myself.”

Despite Cleveland going 3-14 last season, Garrett had 14 sacks and finished third in AP Defensive Player of the Year voting. He also became the first player since sacks became an official statistic in 1982 to have four straight seasons with at least 14.

Garrett's main focus is trying to get the Browns defense back on track. Cleveland had the league's stingiest unit in 2023, allowing only 270.2 yards per game but was 19th last season at 342.1 ypg.

“I think there were lapses in focus and discipline when we needed to be sharper," he said. "Whether that was in here or on the field. I think that it kind of leaks out. How you are every day is how you are when you need to be that person. I think how we’ve tightened up the ship and we’ve sharpened everything, I think we’ll continue to get better, and we’ll show not only glimpses but that we were and are that 2023 team.”

Garrett and the rest of the starters are expected to see a couple of series in Saturday's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams. He didn't play in the first two games after taking part in the joint workouts against the Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles.

