Search
Wed, Aug 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

NASCAR playoff grid set after Blaney’s wild win and Formula 1 returns from summer break

AP |
Updated on: Aug 27, 2025 12:16 am IST

NASCAR playoff grid set after Blaney’s wild win and Formula 1 returns from summer break

All Times Eastern

HT Image
HT Image

Cook Out Southern 500

Playoffs - Round of 16

Site: Darlington, South Carolina.

Track: Darlington Raceway.

Race distance: 367 laps, 501.32 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 9 a.m., qualifying, 10:10 a.m.; Sunday, race, 6 p.m. (USA).

Last year: The first race of Round of 16 saw Joey Logano claim the win after a push from teammate Ryan Blaney in overtime.

Last race: Ryan Blaney secured the win while preventing any long-shot hopefuls from entering the playoffs in a dramatic four-wide finish at Daytona.

Next race: September 7, Madison, Illinois.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

Pacific Office Automation 147

Site: Portland, Oregon.

Track: Portland International Raceway.

Race distance: 75 laps, 147.75 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 3 p.m., qualifying, 4:05 p.m., race, 7:30 p.m. (CW).

Last year: While Justin Allgaier led most of the race, Shane van Gisbergen was able to claim the lead late, earning him his first ever Xfinity series win.

Last race: Connor Zilisch's backup driver Parker Kligerman earned the victory in a chaotic finish under caution at Daytona.

Next race: September 6, Madison, Illinois.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

Sober or Slammer 200

Playoffs - Round of 10

Site: Darlington, South Carolina.

Track: Darlington Raceway.

Race distance: 147 laps, 200.8 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 3:05 p.m., qualifying, 4:10 p.m.; Saturday, race, noon (FS1).

Last year: Layne Riggs secured his first ever career win after taking the lead from Ty Majeski with 53 laps to go in the opening race of Round of 10.

Last race: Corey Heim captured a record-breaking seventh series win at Richmond while finishing up the regular season on top of the standings.

Next race: September 11, Bristol, Tennessee.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

Heineken Dutch Grand Prix

Site: Zandvoort, Netherlands.

Track: Circuit Zandvoort.

Race distance: 72 laps, 190.5 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 6:25 a.m., practice, 9:55 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 5:25 a.m., qualifying, 8:55 a.m.; Sunday, race, 8:55 a.m. (ESPN).

Last year: Lando Norris claimed a dominant victory while earning an extra point for setting the fastest lap of the race in his second career win.

Last race: Norris held off a late surge from Oscar Piastri in Budapest, narrowly beating his teammate and further solidifying his place atop the standings.

Next race: September 7, Monza, Italy.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix

Site: Lebanon, Tennessee.

Track: Nashville Superspeedway.

Race distance: 225 laps, 299.25 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 10:30 a.m., qualifying, 2 p.m., high-line & final practice, 4:30 p.m.; Sunday, race, 2 p.m. (FOX).

Last year: Colton Herta's second win of the season and first ever oval race victory was eclipsed by Alex Palou’s championship victory which was determined before the race had begun.

Last race: Christian Rasmussen locked in his first series win after a surprising victory over series champion Alex Palou in Milwaukee.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals

Site: Indianapolis.

Track: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 12:30 p.m., qualifying, 3:15 p.m.; Sunday, qualifying, noon, qualifying, 2:45 p.m.; Monday, race, 2 p.m. (FOX).

Race distance: 1/4 miles.

Next race: September 14, Mohnton, Pennsylvania.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

L.G. Everist Huset's Shootout presented by Ace Ready Mix

L.G. Everist Huset’s Shootout presented by Mryl and Roy's Paving

Next race: September 5 - 6.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com

_____

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing

News / Genesis / NASCAR playoff grid set after Blaney’s wild win and Formula 1 returns from summer break
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On