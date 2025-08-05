Nate Landman shaping up to be Rams' latest quality find at inside linebacker

LOS ANGELES — Nate Landman is shaping up to be exactly what the Los Angeles Rams want at inside linebacker. HT Image

He has settled in well as an effective communicator and good teammate and looks like a steady contributor on the field.

The 26-year-old Landman has been one of the standouts of training camp for the Rams after signing a one-year contract for the veteran minimum salary in March, the kind of cost-effective find at the position that has become something of a trademark during Sean McVay’s head coaching tenure in Los Angeles.

“I think there’s some players that maybe the rest of the league doesn’t value, that we value, and we kind of know about inside,” McVay said. “I think we’ve had some success with guys that are unheralded.”

Outside of one season with six-time All-Pro Bobby Wagner in the middle of the defense in 2022, the Rams in McVay’s eight-plus years have tended to employ low-cost options, typically developed from within the organization. That was the case a year ago when undrafted free agent Omar Speights emerged in camp, making it palatable to trade starter Ernest Jones to the Tennessee Titans in the preseason.

Jones was a third-round pick of the Rams in 2021 and quickly emerged as a productive player, starting 33 games in three seasons and making 320 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss and three interceptions. But with potential contract discontent looming for Jones last summer and a possible replacement in Speights emerging, Los Angeles chose to move on rather than commit the money Jones was seeking.

The Rams made it through last season with Speights and veterans Christian Rozeboom and Troy Reeder manning the inside linebacker spots. Rozeboom signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract to join the Carolina Panthers in free agency after leading the Rams with 135 total tackles, which set the stage for Landman’s arrival.

Landman already had familiarity with some elements of the Rams’ defensive structure from his time playing for the Atlanta Falcons. Landman worked last season under then-defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake, who is now a senior defensive assistant for Los Angeles, and head coach Raheem Morris.

“He practices the right way, a great communicator, fantastic teammate,” safety Quentin Lake said of Landman. “Great addition for us, and I can’t wait to see what he’s going to do during the season as well.”

Landman started 23 games the past two seasons for the Falcons, making 191 tackles, three forced fumbles and one interception in that span. He will be operating behind a formidable defensive line, which includes five top-90 picks from the past three drafts and key free agent addition Poona Ford, meaning Landman should be in position to make plays.

It didn’t take long for Landman to make an impression, delivering several audibly impressive hits when the Rams started working in pads.

“You can hear it, you can feel it,” McVay said. “He’s one of those guys.”

What has also stood out is Landman’s knack for knocking the ball loose, drawing comparisons to defensive back Charles Tillman and his “peanut punch” to force fumbles. Landman said his proficiency comes from being able to read the situation, especially because he is more adept at using his right hand to attack the ballcarrier.

“Really, it’s knowing when your opportunity is to go attack the football without sacrificing the integrity of the tackle,” Landman said.

Working effectively alongside Speights, whom McVay expects to make significant improvements in his second season, Landman puts the Rams in position to have another efficient starting pair at inside linebacker.

“He’s a glue guy,” defensive coordinator Chris Shula said. “He can organize the whole defense, he can put a lot on his plate, he’s always in the right spot, and you just feel how physical he is.”

