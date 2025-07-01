Search
Tuesday, Jul 01, 2025
NBA free agency opens Monday, after waves of player movement in recent days

AP |
Jul 01, 2025 01:08 AM IST

Technically, the NBA free agency period was scheduled to open at 6 p.m. Eastern time on Monday.

In actuality, it has been rolling along.

LeBron James has already opted in to a $52.6 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers for this coming season, the Houston Rockets have traded for Kevin Durant — not a free agency move, obviously — and the Los Angeles Clippers saw James Harden decline his option in return for a new deal and a raise. There was even a surprise addition to free agency, with Portland announcing it has bought out the contract of former No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton — making him able to sign with any team he chooses.

And on Monday, more deals: Nicolas Batum will come back to the Clippers, his agency said, on a two-year deal, while Joe Ingles agreed to return to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Deals like those could get done before the 6 p.m. Monday official start time because teams are allowed to negotiate with their own free agents once the NBA Finals are finished.

In very specific situations, teams can announce signings when completed. But in most situations, and this even applies to some draft-related trades , teams won't be able to announce those until the start of the new league year on July 6.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

