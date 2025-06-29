The MD of Enso Group, Vaibhav Maloo, recently tweeted about this, noting that India will surpass Garmany to be with USA and China in top three. New Book Warns: India’s Economic Rank Is Rising, but Systemic Reform Is Critical

India is poised to become the third-largest economy in the world after holding the 4th position, surpassing Japan, according to NITI Aayog. However, in a bout of professional enthusiasm, Vaibhav Maloo, MD of Indian conglomerate Enso Group, a columnist, author, and more, recently gave out a comment on X that the Indian economy will become the third largest after the USA and China.

Vaibhav Maloo’s tweet challenges the nation to evolve beyond economic numbers and prepare for global scrutiny. In a compelling comment, the entrepreneur and thought leader highlighted a decisive economic shift, “At a growth rate of 6.2% in nominal GDP growth rate, India ($4.19 trillion) will cross Germany (-0.1% growth, and at $4.74t), in approximately 2 years. We will be the 3rd largest after USA and China.”

This statement of his isn’t just a statistic; it is like a wake-up call. India’s rise to the third-largest economy in the world is not a distant dream. He believes it is an inevitable transformation powered by demographic strength, growing consumer markets and a resilient entrepreneurial ecosystem.

As India inches closer to overtaking Germany, it also inches closer to the global spotlight for investment, business, tourism and cultural curiosity. Though this spotlight comes with opportunity, it also comes with scrutiny. Investors, tourists, and leaders from around the world will look to India not just for its GDP but also for its infrastructure, law enforcement, cleanliness, governance, and quality of life.

He doesn’t shy away from hard truths and points to archaic laws, poor infrastructure and the optics of filth, corruption and disorder that often dominate the narrative around India. These issues may not define the entirety of India, but they certainly influence international perception. He believes that cosmic reforms won’t be enough, and systemic transformation is the need of the hour, required across multiple sectors, from law and urban planning to sanitation and digital governance.

Vaibhav Maloo’s comment ended with a simple but urgent question, “What will we do?” and concluded with a response, “We have to be ‘futureready.’” By ‘future-ready,’ he means going beyond economic preparation. It means reimagining India’s identity.

His book ‘An Indian Manifesto’ has just hit the shops.

