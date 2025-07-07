New Zealand's Dixon wins seventh IndyCar Mid-Ohio title

New Zealand's Scott Dixon overtook Spanish teammate Alex Palou for the lead with six laps remaining and won Sunday's Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, his record seventh career victory at the track. HT Image

Dixon, who turns 45 on July 22, captured a race for his 21st consecutive IndyCar season by edging his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate over 90 laps on a 13-turn, 2.258-mile permanent road course in Lexington, Ohio.

Dixon saved fuel throughout the race, a trademark move, and made only two pit stops to secure his 59th career IndyCar triumph.

"It was definitely a tough race," Dixon said. "Just so much fun to try and pull off what we did and do with what we had. It was fantastic."

Dixon, who trails only the record 67 all-time wins by A.J. Foyt in IndyCar history, was trailing season points leader Palou before the Spaniard blundered on the ninth turn of lap 84, sliding out wide left and getting onto the grass.

While Palou slowed, Dixon roared ahead and hung on for the triumph, nursing fuel all the way to the finish line.

"I saw he went off in turn nine. We got a little bit lucky with that," Dixon said. "I knew it was going to be tough. We still had to save fuel all the way to the end so it was definitely way tight."

Dixon was battling handling issues as well.

"I just had to look at the corner and the car was going to turn," Dixon said. "I was just hoping the rear tires were going to hold on."

Palou, the 2023 Mid-Ohio winner who started on the pole and led most of the race, settled for second with Denmark's Christian Lundgaard third.

"Just a stupid mistake, a mistake by my part," Palou said. "The car was amazing all weekend, all race. Everybody did an amazing job on pit stops and strategy. We were running really good. Just lost it a little bit on entry and then really couldn't get power going on.

"Nobody to blame but me. Just got a bit wide on entry and lost it completely. It sucks. It hurts a lot. It's still a good day but it hurts to lose it like that."

There was some consolation for the Indianapolis 500 winner. After 10 of 17 races, Palou chasing his fourth season crown in five seasons has 430 points to lead American Kyle Kirkwood by 113 with Mexico's Pato O'Ward third, 125 down, and Dixon fourth, 148 adrift.

Palou has six wins this season and Kirkwood three.

Dixon's prior Mid-Ohio titles came in 2007, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2019.

Palou grabbed the lead at the start with Lundgaard quickly settling into second. They stayed at the front through the pits stops with Dixon moving to third thanks to the fuel strategy.

Palou came to the pits from the lead with 19 laps remaining for a quick fuel splash and returned to the track two seconds ahead of Dixon, setting the stage for the final drama.

The season continues with two oval races next weekend at Iowa Speedway.

