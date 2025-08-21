NFL players, coaches brace for goodbye of imminent cut to 53-man rosters

Pain is part of the game, but the emotional toll of NFL roster cuts warrants its own classification on the injury scale. HT Image

All 32 teams face a 4 p.m. ET deadline on Tuesday to reduce their training camp rosters from 90 to the regular-season limit of 53. That's a total of 1,184 players receiving a public rejection notice and going from the doorstep of a pro football paycheck to the enormous queue of roster fodder fighting for a chance to stick around in one of the 16 practice-squad spots available to every team.

"It's tough when you're in the position of having to tell a guy who worked his entire life, it's been his dream since childhood to make an NFL roster and be an impact player," Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said. "But to be able to tell him no is difficult for me, still. It never gets easy."

For players in backup roles who survive the initial roster cut to 53 on Aug. 26, the stress is far from over.

Unless a player is waived with an injury designation and reverted back to the team's injured reserve list, non-vested veterans (less than four accrued seasons in the NFL) will be subject to waivers with no control over where they could wind up by this time next week.

If a player is claimed via waivers, he is automatically placed on that team's 53-man roster. The claiming team must execute a corresponding move, which can involve injured lists -- injured reserve, physically unable to perform, non- football injury -- or necessitate cutting a player who made the initial 53-man roster only to be kicked to the curb before the start of the regular season.

For the first three weeks of the regular season, the Tennessee Titans are No. 1 in the waiver order, which follows the original draft order from the prior season with no regard to trades. That means the Jacksonville Jaguars are not No. 2 in line despite trading up for Travis Hunter. That spot still belongs to the Cleveland Browns, followed by the New York Giants.

Titans coach Brian Callahan and first-time general manager Mike Borgonzi are planning to be selective working the wire next week, but neither is hiding from the idea of finding talent capable of helping the franchise rebuild.

"You don't just claim a player to claim one," Callahan said. "You've got to feel like it's a real talent upgrade for an opportunity to help your team. And you don't just dismiss guys because we've also poured a lot of work into these players that have been here for the better part of six months.

"... So that's the fine line you walk at this time of year. And again, having the No. 1 waiver claim allows us to be aggressive if we choose to be."

Established veterans aren't immune to being cut. They're typically more expensive and contracts become fully guaranteed for vested veterans on the roster Week 1.

The Kansas City Chiefs have never been afraid to part with a vested veteran. They cut wide receiver Kadarius Toney last August and the Minnesota Vikings cut another former first-round pick, safety Lewis Cine, without an injury designation. Quarterback Desmond Ridder was cut by the Cardinals in the late- August roster culling in 2024 after being acquired in a trade from the Falcons.

Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has seen almost everything in his NFL career. Only a year ago, about two weeks separated Smith-Schuster being released by the Patriots (Aug. 9) and signed by the Chiefs (Aug. 26) as Toney was sent packing. This summer, coaches are applauding his approach to mentoring younger receivers and helping players who might wind up with his paycheck on the finer points of being a pro.

"Make the most of your opportunities," Smith-Schuster said of what advice he shared with younger players. "For a lot of them, what they put on tape, they're all getting evaluated (by 31 other teams)."

Smith-Schuster, 28, said being released by the Patriots turned out to be a blessing because he feels at home in Kansas City. The long view is part of the reason he spent an hour after training camp practices working with backup receivers, and the end result was a message he wants younger players to hear.

"I think naturally I'm a people person. I like helping out the guys. For me, I remember when I was a rookie. Some of the veteran guys took time out of their day, guys with families," he said. "This is their livelihood. They've been playing football since they were kids. For them the more they can get out of a veteran -- I know it goes a long way not only for them but the future."

Ryans doesn't necessarily have time for the long view.

He and Texans personnel boss Nick Caserio have already begun shaping what the final 53 will look like entering the preseason finale at Detroit on Saturday. From there he'll be facing what he said is the worst time of the year as a head coach, collecting playbooks and erasing roster numbers.

"But the players do a great job of handling that by wanting to know, 'Hey, what can I do to get better? What are the steps for me to make a team? Where do you see I need to improve?' I have a lot of guys who ask that question. And I'm happy to give them the advice that I think can help them out," Ryans said. "In my role, my biggest aim for all of our guys is: How do I help and assist players to make the NFL? It may not be our 53-man roster here with the Texans, but there are 31 other teams. Can I help those guys in any way make their dreams a reality?"

