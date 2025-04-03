NIF Global Presents ‘GenNext’ Designers at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI

Mumbai, March 27, 2025 — The Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI stage presented a fresh wave of creativity as three young designers made their debut at the GenNext Show. The GenNext Show is known for featuring emerging talent in Indian fashion and presented a display of innovation and artistry. NIF Global at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI

For over two decades, the GenNext Show at Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI has provided a platform for young designers to present their work. The platform has offered mentorship, exposure, and an opportunity for designers to explore their creative potential.

Shaunik Khosla of NIF Global commented on the event: “At NIF Global, we are committed to nurturing young talent, and our collaboration with Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI through the GenNext platform allows us to support aspiring designers. We provide designers with the opportunity to showcase their creativity on this stage, enabling them to participate in the fashion industry.”

NIF GLOBAL, a venture of the New York Institute of Fashion, Inc. (a corporation registered in the USA), is involved in developing new talent in fashion. The 2025 GenNext show highlighted designers who are exploring contemporary approaches to tradition, emotion, and heritage.

The selection process for this year's show involved a jury of industry professionals.

The panel included Sunanda Khaitan, Vice President of Lakmé; Sabina Chopra, GenNext Mentor; Rochelle Pinto, Head of Editorial Content at Vogue India; Tina Tahiliani Parikh, Executive Director of Ensemble; Kunal Rawal, Indian Fashion Designer; and Jaspreet Chandok, Group Vice President at Reliance Brands Ltd. Their expertise contributed to the selection of the designers featured in the show.

Designer Abhishek Shinde (label ‘Abhichiq’) presents his collection, "Ciao — SS 2025". Abhishek Shinde’s collection, "Ciao," evoked the ambiance of Sicily.

Inspired by the island’s culture, landscapes, and artisanal traditions, the collection featured handwoven textiles, hand block prints, and hand embroidery. The collection incorporated carnival stripes and retro tailoring, offering a contemporary take on menswear.

Designer Somya Lochan (label ‘Quarter’) showcases "Dichotomy of Loss," a collection centred around the theme of grief. In an introspective exploration, five individuals shared their experiences of loss, with garments deconstructed to reflect their emotions. The collection utilised handwoven silk brocade from Benaras, revived 30-year-old loom techniques, Himroo brocade from Aurangabad, hand-embroidered details, and Dhokra buttons from West Bengal.

Designer Yash Patil (label ‘The Antique Piece’) presented "Modern Heirlooms," a collection drawing inspiration from the Rana queens of Nepal. The "Modern Heirlooms" collection combined cultural references with craftsmanship, integrating braids, jewels, and textiles into contemporary designs. The collection aimed to reflect the cultural heritage and elegance of the Himalayan royalty.

NIF Global states its continued support for emerging designers, providing a platform for their expression. The GenNext Show highlighted new talent and contributed to the development of fashion.

NIF Global aims to provide an environment that supports diversity, creativity, and excellence for students. Ananya Panday, the Style Icon of NIF Global, is recognised for her style and is intended to inspire students to explore new approaches to fashion and design. NIF Global also receives guidance from industry figures including Gauri Khan, Manish Malhotra, Twinkle Khanna, and Ashley Rebello, who offer mentorship and industry insights.

NIF Global has campuses across India and offers programmes in Fashion Design, Interior Design, Management under the School of Management, and Hair and Make-up under the School of Beauty.

For more information about NIF Global and its programmes, visit: www.nifglobal.college

Note to the reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.