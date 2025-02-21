NIMHANS promotes neuropathy awareness with a supportive grant from Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals

Mumbai, Feb 21, 2025: NIMHANS (National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences), a neuroscience institute in Bengaluru, has launched a first-of-its-kind Neuropathy Lecture Series to address the urgent need for better diagnosis and management of neuropathy. Developed by NIMHANS, this initiative will train primary care physicians nationwide through telemedicine-enabled interactive sessions, educational materials, and diagnostic tools. To drive the impact of this initiative, Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals has extended a supportive grant for the Neuropathy Lecture Series. Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals supports NIMHANS' Neuropathy Lecture Series to enhance diagnosis and treatment for better patient outcomes.

Neuropathy, or nerve damage, often remains undiagnosed or misdiagnosed, leading to chronic pain, disability, and diminished quality of life. Recognising this challenge, NIMHANS aims to equip medical professionals with the knowledge and tools needed for early recognition, timely intervention, and effective treatment of neuropathy.

"Neuropathy is a silent epidemic. It affects millions worldwide, and its symptoms, such as tingling, numbness, and muscle weakness, are often mistaken for other conditions," said Dr. Pratima Murthy, Director of NIMHANS. "By improving awareness and diagnosis, we can transform patient outcomes and reduce suffering. Primary care doctors are the backbone of our healthcare system and empowering them with the right knowledge is critical to ensuring that no patient suffers needlessly due to delayed or missed diagnoses,” he added.

NIMHANS has developed comprehensive educational modules, interactive training sessions, and innovative digital tools to equip doctors with:

- The ability to recognise early signs of neuropathy and distinguish it from similar conditions

- The efficient use of diagnostic tools and tests for accurate and timely identification

- The understanding of evidence-based management strategies to improve patient outcomes and reduce complications

- Guidelines for timely referrals and interventions to prevent long-term disability

"With our expertise in neuroscience and mental health, NIMHANS is uniquely positioned to lead this effort. We are committed to ensuring that neuropathy gets the attention it deserves in healthcare, helping doctors nationwide take proactive steps in patient care," said Murthy.

Jenburkt’s Role in Advancing Medical Education

S. Janakiraman, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals, highlighted the company’s commitment to medical education, "At Jenburkt, our mission extends beyond offering quality and affordable medicines—we are deeply committed to advancing medical education and empowering primary care physicians. Our ‘Patient First’ approach drives everything we do. By supporting initiatives like this, we are reinforcing our belief that well-informed doctors are the key to improving healthcare outcomes."

Ashish U. Bhuta, Chairman and Managing Director of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Limited, emphasised the company’s long-standing dedication to healthcare innovation:

"For over four decades, we have pioneered first-of-their-kind formulations, driven by collaborations with India's leading medical experts. Our R&D Center in Sihor, recognised by the Government of India's Department of Science and Industrial Research, is a testament to our commitment to cutting-edge healthcare solutions. Supporting initiatives like this aligns with our vision of bridging the gap between research and real-world patient care."

