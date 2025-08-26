No. 15 Florida plans to ease QB DJ Lagway into the opener after months of injury issues

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida plans to ease quarterback DJ Lagway into the season after he missed spring practice and most of fall camp. HT Image

Coach Billy Napier said Monday that Lagway will start the team's opener against Long Island University on Saturday and hinted that the 15th-ranked Gators will try to keep the sophomore out of harm's way while he works his way back from shoulder and calf injuries.

“Probably wouldn’t say those things publicly," Napier said. "You’re obviously thinking the right way. I think there’s a gamesmanship to that part. There’s no question about it. In general, I don’t know that we’re going to disclose our approach with game plan. But I do think it is what it is.”

It makes sense for Florida to be cautious with Lagway, who has been slowed all year following core muscle surgery, a right shoulder issue and then a strained left calf. He fully returned to practice last week, although he still wore a noncontact jersey.

So facing Long Island will be the first time Lagway had been in a position to be hit since Florida's bowl game against Tulane in mid-December.

“He gets better every day,” Napier said. “He's having a lot of fun playing football and competing. He's smiling a lot more often now. He truly enjoys practicing, preparing. It's the opportunity to get better. I think the kid is consumed with improvement, and he knows the value of practice, so him getting to do that, I think he's happy.”

Lagway completed 60% of his passes for 1,915 yards, with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2024. He took over the starting role after Graham Mertz tore a knee ligament in a game at Tennessee in October. He went 6-1 as a starter, including four consecutive victories to close out the season.

“He's in a different place from a leadership standpoint because of what he experienced last year," Napier said. "It's been his team since January, so his ability to influence others, to say encouraging things, to be a good example.

"Obviously he knows what the games are like. He knows what an in-season prep is like. Those things eliminate some of that anxiety or the unknown. Last year, at this point in time, he had no clue what he was walking into. Until you run out there, you don’t quite understand.”

The Gators are counting on Lagway, who is the centerpiece of what they believe is a team talented enough to make the College Football Playoff. But keeping him healthy is the key, especially since Napier insists the backup job remains up for grabs among former Yale transfer Aidan Warner, freshman Tramell Jones Jr. and college journeyman Harrison Bailey.

“We’ll see. I think we’ll see,” Napier said. “So I think big week coming up, we’re not ready to make any declarations — there should hopefully — there’s still more you want to see from them. Yeah, competition, more to see.”

