No. 5 pick Ace Bailey ready to get back to ball in Utah

Confounding to some and confusing to others, the pre-draft position of top prospect Ace Bailey moved to the rear-view mirror as he prepares for professional basketball life with the Utah Jazz.

Utah selected Bailey fifth overall on Wednesday, a decision that Jazz president of basketball operations Austin Ainge said was extremely simple despite public concern about the Rutgers forward refusing to work out for teams before the 2025 NBA Draft.

"We do a lot of background calls and work on guys and everyone loves being around Ace," Ainge said. "He's fun, smiles every day. Just a breath of fresh air in the gym. We were able to speak with him. He was super excited. We're super excited. We're expecting a very bright future."

No. 2 overall pick Dylan Harper (San Antonio Spurs), Bailey's college teammate at Rutgers, described him as the life of the locker room in New Jersey. The Tennessee kid raised in Atlanta was the No. 2 high school prospect behind Cooper Flagg entering college. Before pre-draft posturing changed the equation, many felt Bailey would be in San Antonio instead of Harper.

Bailey said he's ready to focus on the game on the court after a venture into the business side of professional hoops before the draft.

"I'm very young. I'm just coming to the game, so there's a lot of stuff I can improve, physically and mentally," Bailey said. "I mean, from jump shots to more creativity, to more ballhandling, just all over the place."

Ainge said the Jazz were attracted to Bailey's offensive game and athleticism as much as potential to be a lockdown defender.

"He's very skilled for his size. When watching film on him, I was impressed with his defensive effort and in particular his rebounding. A lot of weakside blocked shots," Ainge said.

Bailey, 18, was one of two players to landed with the Jazz in the first round. Florida point guard Walter Clayton Jr. was acquired in a trade with the Washington Wizards.

Ainge said the Jazz sat down earlier this month and tried to envision what the perfect draft night might look like. With Round 1 in the books, Ainge said the Jazz, who finished with the NBA's worst record last season but fell to No. 5 overall in the lottery, hit the jackpot.

"We sat down and looked at our picks and said, 'What would be the best case scenario?' And these were the two guys we really wanted," Ainge said. "We feel very fortunate and are excited to have them in the family."

--Field Level Media