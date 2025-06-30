Numax Launches Muzaffarnagar Township, Anticipating Western Uttar Pradesh's Urban Transformation

June 30, 2025 – Western Uttar Pradesh is set for an urban transformation with the approval of Numax's 100-acre integrated township in Muzaffarnagar by the Muzaffarnagar Development Authority (MDA). This project, an investment of ₹3,000 crore, is anticipated to generate a ₹3,000 crore in sale value.Mr. Sunil Goel, the MD of Numax and co-founder of Omaxe, is behind this project. Numax, led by MD and Omaxe co-founder, Mr. Sunil Goel

Mr. Goel sees potential in Muzaffarnagar, envisioning it as a futuristic hub in North India. "Muzaffarnagar is a strategic confluence of economic drivers and cultural heritage," states Mr. Goel. The city is recognised as the "Sugar Bowl of India" due to its sugarcane industry and home to Asia's largest jaggery market. It is also gaining traction as a centre for industrialisation, with paper and steel sectors. Additionally, its spiritual significance, with sites like Shukratal and its blend of Hindu-Muslim cultural heritage, adds to its character.

The Numax City township is designed to accommodate this evolving landscape, offering a comprehensive environment for modern living. The development includes group housing, independent floors, villas, plots, and SCO (Shop-cum-Office) plots, along with a shopping mall, hotel, school, and hospital. This approach reflects Mr. Goel's experience in creating integrated townships, with previous projects like Omaxe NRI City (85 acres in Greater Noida, 2003) and the 700+ acre mega township in New Chandigarh (2015-16).

Numax's financial standing as a zero-debt company is a distinguishing factor for this undertaking. This foundation, supported by Mr. Goel's over 35 years of experience, is expected to contribute to the timely delivery of this project. With improving connectivity and a rising population, Numax City, supported by its ₹3,000 crore investment, aims to contribute to Muzaffarnagar's readiness for urban living.

